Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Champions Stable: Equestrian Dynasty, Leonardo Interactive

Champions Stable: Equestrian Dynasty Announced

Live out the ultimate horse racing experience as Champions Stable: Equestrian Dynasty has been announced for PC and consoles

Article Summary Champions Stable: Equestrian Dynasty is a next-gen horse racing simulator for PC and consoles launching in 2026.

Experience in-depth management, from breeding and finances to racing tactics and facility upgrades.

Compete on real-world legendary tracks like Ascot, Churchill Downs, Meydan, and more in stunning 3D.

Freely explore an open world, bond with horses, and participate in live auctions and rival rivalries.

Indie game developer and publisher Leonardo Interactive has revealed their latest game, as we got our first look at Champions Stable: Equestrian Dynasty. This game is being billed as the ultimate horse racing simulator title as you'll go from finding a horse and taking care of them, all the way to the racetracks where you'll be their jockey competing for the cup and prize money. Enjoy the trailer above and info below, as the game will be out in 2026 for PC and consoles.

Champions Stable: Equestrian Dynasty

Champions Stable: Equestrian Dynasty is the first horse racing management game to feature realistic and scalable 3D graphics built in Unreal Engine, delivering stunning visuals across tracks, stables, and landscapes. Players can directly control their horses in dynamic, real-time races for an immersive experience, or take a strategic approach by planning and managing races from above the track. Every decision matters.

From breeding and finances to training schedules and facility upgrades, Champions Stable simulates a living, evolving world where every number and gene can make or break your success. Participate in live auctions, scout rivals, and carefully plan your genetic bloodlines to breed the next generation of champions. Players can compete across real-world legendary circuits recreated in stunning detail including Ascot, Tokyo Racecourse, Churchill Downs, Flemington, Longchamp, Capannelle, and Meydan.

Race or Manage: Choose between directly controlling your horse during races or guiding from the sidelines with strategic commands.

Choose between directly controlling your horse during races or guiding from the sidelines with strategic commands. Deep Simulation: Handle every aspect of your stable from breeding and training to finances and facility upgrades.

Handle every aspect of your stable from breeding and training to finances and facility upgrades. Dynamic World: Participate in live auctions, scout opponents, and shape your stable's future through evolving events and rivalries.

Participate in live auctions, scout opponents, and shape your stable's future through evolving events and rivalries. Iconic Venues: Compete on world-famous tracks like Ascot, Churchill Downs, Meydan, and more.

Compete on world-famous tracks like Ascot, Churchill Downs, Meydan, and more. Open World Exploration: Step outside the racetrack to freely ride, explore, and uncover secrets in a vast open world.

Step outside the racetrack to freely ride, explore, and uncover secrets in a vast open world. Bond with Your Horses Spend time grooming, riding, and caring for your horses to build personal connections and boost performance.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!