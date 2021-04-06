Today Is Shiny Buneary Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO

Tonight is Buneary Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO from 6 PM through 7 PM. During the hour, Buneary will be all over the game, even popping up in spawn points that aren't generally active. Here are our tips to maximize your gameplay during this hour and take advantage of the weekly bonus.

First up, the question most commonly asked about Spotlight Hour: yes, Buneary will be available to encounter in its Shiny form, which has pink floof rather than its normal light tan floof. While you can't increase your Shiny odds in Pokémon GO, you can increase the number of Buneary you encounter during the hour to increase the probability of running into a little pink buddy with these tips:

If you're playing on foot, make sure you are in a central area that is dense with PokéStops. Lure up, pop an Incense, and get to walking.

If you're driving, parking lots are best. Be sure not to play while your car is in motion. A great way to maximize your encounters is to go to a shipping center, park, check all of your spawns, put your phone away, drive to a new spot, check again, and repeat.

The Quick Catch method is a great way to increase the amount of time you have to check more spawns. Don't miss our guide to this method here.

The weekly bonus is double transfer Candy. This is a great way to farm Candy for Legendaries if you are someone who raids enough that trading all of them will be impossible. The only issue here, though, is that this bonus cannot be taken advantage of while playing like XP and Stardust bonuses. Personally, I'd prepare in advance and plan what to transfer during the hour so that I can go on a catching spree, quickly transfer a bunch of Pokémon by either accessing a tag or searching a Pokémon's name, and then getting back to catching.

The rest of the Spotlight Hours this month are:

Tuesday, April 13, 2021: Mankey will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the XP for evolving Pokémon. Tuesday, April 20, 2021: Grimer will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Stardust for catching Pokémon. Tuesday, April 27, 2021: Finneon will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the XP for catching Pokémon.