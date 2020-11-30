Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Psyduck

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of these species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of Psyduck's current feature in the Lake Legends event, let's take a deep dive into this Pokémon's lore.

Dex entry number 54, Psyduck is a pure Water-type species from the Kanto Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation One. This Pokémon can be caught as either male or female. Referred to as the "Duck Pokémon" for somewhat obvious reasons, this is what Psyduck's Dex entry says:

Psyduck uses a mysterious power. When it does so, this Pokémon generates brain waves that are supposedly only seen in sleepers. This discovery spurred controversy among scholars.

Interestingly, even though it's a Water-type, it does exhibit some Psychic-type qualities as seen in the Pokédex entry above. Psyduck evolves into Golduck, also a Water-type Pokémon.

For fans of the anime, Psyduck has quite a few major appearances due to its role as a major Pokémon belonging to Misty. Misty accidentally catches her Psyduck, which she didn't want initially, in Hypno's Naptime and it became a major character in the series, exhibiting amazing Psychic-type powers much to the surprise of the entire cast. While it and other Psyducks appear throughout the series, a notable episode is Raid Battle in the Ruins! where Shiny Psyduck had its onscreen debut.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information:

Red/Blue: While lulling its enemies with its vacant look, this wily Pokémon will use psychokinetic powers.

Yellow: Always tormented by headaches. It uses psychic powers, but it is not known if it intends to do so.

Gold: It has mystical powers but doesn't recall that it has used them. That is why it always looks puzzled.

Sun: As a result of headaches so fierce they cause it to cry, it sometimes uses psychokinesis without meaning to.