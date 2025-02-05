Posted in: Capcom, Games, Monster Hunter, Video Games | Tagged: Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics, Monster Hunter Wilds, Onimusha

Capcom Spotlight Reveals More Info On Several 2025 Releases

The latest Capcom Spotlight highlighted news for Monster Hunter Wilds, Onimusha, a few updates for fighting titles, and more

Article Summary Monster Hunter Wilds readies for February release with new monsters and PS5 Pro support.

New Onimusha title Way of the Sword set to slash through with samurai action in 2026.

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 launches with online play and new features in May.

Street Fighter 6 adds Mai, Capcom Cup 11 set for March with a $1M prize.

Capcom held one of their somewhat annual Capcom Spotlight livestreams yesterday, as they highlighted a few games and items coming up over the Spring. We got more information about Monster Hunter Wilds ahead of its release this month, a new entry in the Onimusha series, updates for Capcom Fighting Collection 2 and Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics, and more. We have the rundown for you here as you can watch the livestream above.

Capcom Spotlight – February 2025

Monster Hunter Wilds

Capcom is hosting a second Open Beta Test for Monster Hunter Wilds later this month, and Tsujimoto had one more surprise for players. Hunters will be able to challenge Arkveld, the game's flagship monster, when the beta returns! In addition to this chance to hunt the "White Wraith," Open Beta Test 2 will introduce returning monster Gypceros, the Base Camp's Training Area, and additional online features, such as Private Lobbies and Online Single Player mode. Just like the previous beta, Open Beta Test 2 includes character creation with transferable data, a story mission, and free-roaming hunts with cross-platform multiplayer. However, please note the beta does not contain the recently announced performance and balance adjustments, as the development team is focused on implementing these improvements for the full game's release. Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Test 2 runs from Thursday, February 6 at 7:00pm PST to Sunday, February 9 at 6:59pm PST and Thursday, February 13 at 7:00pm PST to Sunday, February 16 at 6:59pm PST.

The showcase also highlighted various special features, including Photo Mode, customization options, and PlayStation 5 Pro support. PS5 Pro Enhanced features will be available upon launch, offering state-of-the-art technologies such as ray tracing and PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) delivering even more immersive visuals. Monster Hunter Wilds is now available for pre-order across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam via PC. Starting one week following the game's launch on February 28, limited-time event quests will be introduced with special armor that players can earn as rewards. Additional post-launch updates are also planned. Please look forward to more details regarding these updates and events soon. Steam users can also prepare for launch with the Monster Hunter Wilds Benchmark tool. Available starting today, the tool allows players to measure their PC's performance with the game. Please see the official website for details.

Onimusha

Onimusha: Way of the Sword producer Akihito Kadowaki and director Satoru Nihei joined the show to share the latest details on the all-new entry in the sword-fighting action game series. Set in feudal Japan amidst the historic landmarks of Kyoto, including Kiyomizu-dera Temple, the long-awaited title follows the story of a new protagonist wielding the Oni Gauntlet in bloody clashes with the demonic Genma. The thrilling samurai action game emphasizes the satisfaction of slicing through enemies and rewards making strategic decisions when absorbing their souls in the heat of battle. Onimusha: Way of the Sword cuts a path toward release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in 2026.

A remaster of Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny was also revealed to be in development. The classic action game brought the franchise to new heights upon its initial release in 2002, becoming the best-selling entry in the series and garnering acclaim for its flashy gameplay and branching storyline. This new and enhanced version is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in 2025. Check out the remaster's reveal trailer here. A remaster of the original game, Onimusha: Warlords, is on sale now for $10 in digital stores.

Fighting Collections

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics will now take people for a ride on Xbox One! Today's Capcom Spotlight featured a surprise drop of the digital version of the collection for Xbox One, making the collection now available across Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC via Steam, and Xbox One. Join fans from around the world in celebrating the legacy of some of the most beloved titles in fighting game history, including X-Men vs. Street Fighter, Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes, and The Punisher!

Capcom Fighting Collection 2

Put up your dukes because the latest lights-out collection of fun-filled classic Capcom fighting titles, Capcom Fighting Collection 2, hits physical and digital shelves starting on May 16, with pre-orders starting today! Combining classics like Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001 and fan-favorite brawlers like Power Stone 2 in one knockout package, Capcom Fighting Collection 2 comes chock-full of new features, including online play with rollback netcode and quality-of-life updates across all eight games! As a preorder bonus, players will unlock rearranged versions of Soy Sauce for Geese and Rival Schools Medley by CAP-JAMS, available for listening within the in-game Museum! Additionally, a limited number of physical copies of the collection will include a Capcom vs. SNK original comic!

Extra Highlights

Ōkami + Kunitsu-Gami Bundle – Fans excited for the Ōkami sequel should check out this bundle bursting with beautiful Japanese-inspired worlds. Alongside Ōkami HD, the package contains The Game Awards 2024 Best Sim/Strategy Game nominee Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, which also features special Ōkami collaboration items!

– Fans excited for the Ōkami sequel should check out this bundle bursting with beautiful Japanese-inspired worlds. Alongside Ōkami HD, the package contains The Game Awards 2024 Best Sim/Strategy Game nominee Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, which also features special Ōkami collaboration items! Street Fighter 6 – The fiery Mai hits the streets in Street Fighter 6 starting tomorrow, February 5, across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam! Mai joins the roster as the third Year 2 character for Street Fighter 6, alongside M. Bison and Terry, with the upcoming fan-favorite Elena rounding out the roster! Be sure to also check out this month's new "Say Hello to Mai!" Fighting Pass with items related to Mai and SNK's Fatal Fury series!

– The fiery Mai hits the streets in Street Fighter 6 starting tomorrow, February 5, across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam! Mai joins the roster as the third Year 2 character for Street Fighter 6, alongside M. Bison and Terry, with the upcoming fan-favorite Elena rounding out the roster! Be sure to also check out this month's new "Say Hello to Mai!" Fighting Pass with items related to Mai and SNK's Fatal Fury series! Capcom Cup 11 – The pinnacle of Street Fighter esports returns with Capcom Cup 11, bringing the hype from March 5-9, 2025, with a grand prize of $1 million! Tickets to the event at the famed Ryogoku Kokugikan sumo arena in Tokyo, Japan, are available now, and those watching from home can tune in live on YouTube and Twitch!

