Mega Banette Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Max Out Season

You can earn Mega Energy for your own Banette by challenging Mega Banette in Raids during Pokémon GO's Halloween 2024 event.

Top counters include Mega Tyranitar, Shadow Tyranitar, and Mega Houndoom.

Mega Banette can be beaten with 2-4 trainers; use strong counters wisely.

Shiny odds for Mega-capable Pokémon like Banette are approximately 1 in 60.

The September, October, and November seasons of Pokémon GO, titled Max Out, have now been announced. This season will focus on Galar, introducing Dynamax Pokémon and Max Battles. For the first month of Max Out, Tier Five Raids will feature Kyogre, Groudon, and Zacian, with Shadow Raids featuring Raikou on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Absol, Mega Houndoom, and Mega Gardevoir. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Banette, who will feature as the Halloween Mega Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Banette Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Banette counters as such:

Mega Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent

Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Shadow Claw, Moongeist Beam

Shadow Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force

Darkrai: Snarl, Shadow Ball

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Banette with efficiency.

Dusk Mane Necrozma: Shadow Claw, Sunsteel Strike

Inceneroar: Snarl, Darkest Lariat

Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing

Zarude: Bite, Dark Pulse

Yveltal: Sucker Punch, Dark Pulse

Salamence: Bite, Fly

Hoopa Unbound: Astonish, Shadow Ball

Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play

Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Banette can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Note that a solo is technically possible but exceedingly difficult and, unless the challenge itself is the point for you, not really worth it. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, note that Banette is an evolved form, so using a Pinap or Silver Pinap will earn you extra Shuppett candy.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

