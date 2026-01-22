Posted in: Games, Microsoft, Video Games | Tagged: fable, Xbox Game Studios

Fable Releases New Gameplay Teaser During Xbox Showcase

Check out the latest short teaser trailer for Fable, as they showed a tiny piece of the gameplay on the Xbox Developer Direct '26 Showcase

Article Summary Playground Games unveiled a 37-second Fable gameplay teaser at the Xbox Developer Direct '26 Showcase.

The teaser offers glimpses of Albion’s world, characters, and gameplay, leaving fans eager for more details.

Fable promises deep customization, action-RPG combat, and choices that impact reputation and the world.

Romance, jobs, and classic foes like Hobbes and Balverines return in this franchise reboot for Xbox.

Playground Games and Xbox Game Studios revealed a small teaser trailer for Fable during the Xbox Developer Direct '26 Showcase this morning. This is as short as short can be as the trailer, which you see above, is a whopping 37 seconds long. In that short time, you get brief images of the world, characters, some of the gameplay, and more. But noting so substantial that you get a great idea of what's coming. Just enough to tease you. The team also released a developer interview on Xbox Wire to check out, as the game is being planned for a Fall 2026 release.

Fable

Become the Hero you want to be in an immersive open-world action-RPG where each choice shapes your journey, reputation is everything, and fairytale endings are never guaranteed. Fable returns in a stunning reboot of a beloved franchise. As the first Hero in a generation, explore a living Albion filled with peculiar characters, dark humour, and chickens… lots of chickens. This isn't just nostalgia — it's a new beginning set in a beautifully vibrant open world. Customize your Hero's appearance and wield powerful weapons as you weave melee, ranged, and magical combat. Take on bandits, beasts, and creatures — including brand-new enemies and fan-favorites like Hobbes, Balverines, and Trolls. Your power grows right alongside your reputation.

Beyond all the combat lies a living world where you can carve your own identity. Get filthy rich as a landlord or blacksmith, romance a villager (or three), have a bunch of kids, and watch as your reputation precedes you. Being a Hero is a bit like being a celebrity… if celebrities carried swords and occasionally battled giant fire-breathing chickens. In Albion, a Hero's reputation is everything. Your noble deeds and questionable decisions affect your relationship with each villager and can even shape the world around you. Whose opinion matters most? The choice is yours… and so are the consequences. It's up to you to decide what it means to be a Hero.

Fairytale Ending Not Guaranteed.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!