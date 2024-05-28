Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: red barrels, The Outlast Trials

The Outlast Trials Kicks Off New Prime Time Event

Red Barrels has a new event happening for The Outlast Trials, as the Prime Time event kicks off today and runs until June 18.

Article Summary Red Barrels launches The Outlast Trials Prime Time event until June 18.

Face two terrifying enemies, earn tokens, and get exclusive cosmetics.

Break Trial TVs for rewards and a sneak peek at upcoming content.

Update adds new challenge features, including bleeding and disabled rigs.

Red Barrels has announced a new event kicking off today in The Outlast Trials, as players can take part in the new Prime Time event. This event will run from today until June 18, as the game gets a bit of a chance with the new Secondary Objective addition, while uncovering secrets about new content on the way. You'll also be able to pick up tokens that you can use to get exclusive cosmetics during this time. The event also comes with a free update that will make a number of improvements to the game, which you'll notice immediately as things will appear a little smoother but also more challenging in the gameplay. We have more info for you below.

The Outlast Trials – Prime Time

In this new update, players will face two of Outlast's most frightening enemies at once. Mother Gooseberry and Sergeant Coyle pursue players attempting to complete the escape-room-like Trials in 4-player co-op. Keep a close eye on the environments during Prime Time for hints about upcoming Trials content.

Both "Prime Assets," Mother Gooseberry and Sergeant Coyle, threaten players in the Trials at once, doubling the danger players typically face in a Trial with powerful enemies that can disable their abilities and apply deadly damage-over-time effects.

New Secondary Objective: Break the Trial televisions for additional rewards and a teaser for what's to come in The Outlast Trials.

Earn event tokens and exclusive event cosmetics.

Locate new evidence documents in the Trial areas to uncover the secrets of the Prime Time program.

New Feature Updates

Prime Asset Upgrade: Mother Gooseberry's drill now causes bleeding. Bleeding: Damage over time. Can be stopped with Bandages.

Mother Gooseberry's drill now causes bleeding. Prime Asset Upgrade: Coyle's electric baton now disables rigs. Rigs: Upgradeable player ability on a cooldown.

Coyle's electric baton now disables rigs. New Item: Bandages Balance Change: Large Medicine spawn rate reduced; only found in Locked Containers.

Bandages

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!