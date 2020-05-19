Check Out The Latest Video Game Releases For May 19-25

Still in semi-self-quarantine, as everything around us seems to be opening back up, we've got new video game releases for you to check out. This is, unfortunately, another week deprived of many releases because COVID-19 forced a bunch of studios to push their games back. But that didn't stop everyone as there are still a few AAA titles and some surprises in the mix from indie studios. A lot of what was supposed to be here went to the summer, so we still have some cool stuff to look forward to. Check out the entire list of games below, choose your titles wisely, and as always; have fun! Also, be safe out there!

Video Game Releases For May 19th

Golf With Your Friends (Switch)

The Wonderful 101: Remastered (Switch)

Wasteland 3 (PC, PS4, XB1)

May 21st

Monster Prom: XXL (Switch)

The Persistence (Switch)

May 22nd

Animal Up! (Switch)

Monstrum (Switch)

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris – Month 1 Edition (XB1)

