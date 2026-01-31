Posted in: Games, Garena, Video Games | Tagged: Choppy Cuts, Moco Studios

Choppy Cuts Announces Early February Release Date

Check out the latest trailer for the upcoming co-op game Choppy Cuts as the game will be released on PC via Steam next week

Article Summary Choppy Cuts launches on Steam for PC on February 5, 2026, from developer Moco Studios and publisher Garena.

This frantic co-op game challenges players to manage a chaotic salon and deliver stylish haircuts together.

Choose from 11 characters, including Free Fire favorites and new stylists, each with special abilities.

Face off against quirky bosses and tackle unique salon stages demanding teamwork and quick thinking.

Developer Moco Studios and publisher Garena have confirmed they will release Choppy Cuts on PC this coming week. This is a brand-new co-op game where you and your friends are playing barbers in a quick-cut shop, where you'll need to work together to get customers in and out looking stylish across several challenging levels. As you progress, things will get even more challenging, as teamwork will really need to come through for you to get paid and to make sure customers don't get the wrong cut. Think of it as Overcooked, but as a hair salon. We have more details about it below as the title will launch for Steam on February 5, 2026.

Choppy Cuts

Designed to be highly replayable and best enjoyed with friends, Choppy Cuts delivers team-based gameplay that rewards coordination and adaptability. As tasks stack up and the salon grows increasingly hectic, players must work together to style, snip, and serve customers efficiently—ensuring no two salon workdays ever play out the same. The game marks the latest addition to Garena's growing games portfolio. At launch, Choppy Cuts features 11 playable characters, spanning familiar faces from Garena's Free Fire universe and a new cast summoned exclusively for the salon.

Players can choose from Free Fire characters such as Kelly, Maxim, Hayato, and Suzy—each carrying over abilities drawn from their in-game identities, or step into the roles of original stylists with skills such as sprinting and efficiency, introducing new playstyles and dynamics to the experience. Formidable boss characters, modelled after Free Fire's iconic Top Criminal bundle, will also make distinctively styled appearances. The action unfolds across a variety of imaginative salon locations, including standout stages like Secret Forest, where fresh fruit meets fresh style, and Broken Niflheim, where lava-filled floors demand quick reflexes and sharp coordination as the pressure rises.

