Circus Electrique Receives New Gameplay Overview Trailer

Zen Studios and Saber Interactive dropped a new trailer for Circus Electrique this week as we get a better look at the gameplay. The video is narrated by the game's Lead Writer, Chris Baker, who gives you a better look at the turn-based tactical RPG which has been set in a steampunk Victorian London. The game will have you defending the city from crazed citizens by using your carnival talents, recruiting new entertainers, utilizing the right abilities at the right times, and more. Enjoy the video as the game will be released sometime later this year.

Circus Electrique is part story-driven RPG, part tactics, part circus management, and completely enthralling – all with a steampunk twist. When everyday Londoners mysteriously turn into vicious killers, it's up to the circus' lineup of Strongmen, Fire Blowers, Clowns and other performers to save the city in tactical turn-based 4v4 battles. With 15 playable classes in total, each with their own eccentric skill-sets, you'll need to carefully assemble your motley crew in order to save the city. Electrifying RPG Combat: Test the skills of Strongmen, Fire Blowers, Escape Artists, Clowns, and other classic circus performers – there are 15 playable archetypes in total, each with deep tactical options in battle. Assemble the most ideal combination of acrobatic artists to fight against over-the-top enemies.

