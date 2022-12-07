Mega Aggron Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: December 2022

The Season of Mythical Wishes begins in Pokémon GO with quite an interesting array of Megas. The Season started with the release of three Mega Pokémon (Sceptile, Blaziken, and Swampert) all in one day… and just for one day. Now, Niantic is running another recent release back with a Mega Aggron rotation. Using this Raid Guide, you can take on Mega Aggron to earn Mega Energy for your own Aggron. Let's get into the details.

Top Mega Aggron Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Aggron counters as such:

Mega Blaziken: Counter, Blast Burn

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere

Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower

Shadow Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat

Mega Alakazam: Counter, Focus Blast

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Aggron with efficiency.

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Emboar: Low Kick, Blast Burn

Heatran: Fire Spin, Flamethrower

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Superpower

Blaziken: Counter, Blast Burn

Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Breloom: Counter, Dynamic Punch

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Aggron can be defeated with three trainers in most cases but a duo is possible. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. I would try Pinap Berries on Aggron first, though, as it is an evolved form and offers more Candy.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!