A Closer Look At The Pokémon Center 2021 Halloween Collection

It's Spooky Season, Pokémon fans. In order to help Bleeding Cool readers determine which Halloween 2021 products are worth buying from the Pokémon Center, the Pokémon Company International sent me a care package of items to examine. What sort of spooky offerings can you get this year? I'll give you a closer look at what sort of frights and delights are offered in a two-part series releasing today. Let's take a look at the decorative items released as part of the 2021 Halloween Collection from the Pokémon Center.

Mimikyu has one of the most haunting backstories of any Pokémon. This Ghost/Fairy-type never shows its true face, as it just wants to be loved — so it takes on the appearance of Pikachu, the most beloved Pokémon. Or, well, it tries to look like Pikachu, and we appreciate the effort. This is a sturdy metal sign that works either as an indoor home decoration or perhaps a sign to put above an outdoor treat bowl on Halloween night.

Speaking of Halloween night, here is the most practical of the items in the 2021 Halloween Collection. This double-sized treat bag shows Pikachu and the Galar Starters in full costume as they flee from a house haunted by Gengar, Haunter, and Gastly. It's one of the cutest of the items and is perfect for candy storage. Light-weight but sturdy, this is a perfect gift to foster the love of Pokémon in the next generation.

Also, you can get an idea of what we're covering in our next part if you see who is peeking out of the bag above.

I cover a lot of Pokémon TCG content for Bleeding Cool, so you know we had to do these. This 2-pack of TCG playmats includes a beautiful black and white Gengar with incredibly clean linework and a purple playmat of Mimikyu in a spooky forest. In my photograph, I've placed two Pokémon cards for size. This is great for players but also content creators like myself who create photographs and videos of Pokémon card opening, which is becoming more and more popular.

Finally, we have this figure display, which is one of many varieties featured in the Halloween Collection. You can explore more through the above links. This is my favorite of the lot and I'm happy that it's the one I received. I've mentioned in my Pokémon TCG coverage that some of the most fun card artwork shows interactions between Pokémon and the same is true of figure displays like these. Here, we get to see Pikachu, Zorua, Turtwig, Goomy, and Pumpkaboo interact in this adorable display.