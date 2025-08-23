Posted in: Games, Kasedo Games, Video Games | Tagged: Life Below, Megapop

City Builder Life Below Releases New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the aquatic city builder game Life Below, as the latest gameplay trailer shows off more of the game

Article Summary Watch the new Life Below gameplay trailer and see underwater city-building in action.

Restore dying seas by cultivating thriving villages and vibrant coral reefs under the ocean.

Use species’ natural abilities to overcome hazards and manage over 40 marine wildlife types.

Experience a heartfelt campaign written by Rhianna Pratchett, guided by marine science.

Developer Megapop and publisher Kasedo Games dropped a new trailer for their city builder game Life Below, revealing more of how the gameplay will go. The trailer is only a minute long, but they take the time to show off more of the various aspects of how you'll basically cultivate your own little village under the sea using various life forms and natural habitats to make it an amazing place to live. Enjoy teh treailer as the game is still currently being aimed for a 2026 release.

Life Below

The ocean is dying. Coral reefs are vanishing and ecosystems are breaking down. By the power of the mysterious reef heart you must restore balance, using the ocean floor itself as the foundation to build vibrant havens for sealife. Craft lures to entice different species to your reef and use their natural abilities to overcome underwater hazards. Experience Thalassa's journey in campaign mode, then undergo new challenges in freeplay.

Advised by marine biologists and shaped with authentic underwater audio, Life Below introduces realism into its world of fantasy. Gameplay reflects natural rhythms and interactions, bringing the ocean floor to life with motion, color, and possibility. In a twist on the city-building genre, resurrect entire ecosystems by strategically crafting and managing vibrant coral reefs to restore life to the deep. This will take a combination of energy-channeling coral, resource generating seashells, and much more to ensure the ocean's floor not only survives, but truly thrives.

Experience a charming campaign over a series of hand crafted animations, guided by a heartfelt story written by award-winning video games writer Rhianna Pratchett. Appointed by Gaia, Thalassa must restore life to the reef. Become the ocean guardian, revive long-gone habitats, overcome oceanic instability and increase biodiversity. With the perfect environment formed, you can lure over 40 different wildlife species from coral crabs and monkfish to distinctive hammerhead sharks. Admire your new school of fish close-up or watch over your entire colony, using a powerful new camera system. Under the reef heart's watchful gaze, create and nurture your own sub-aquatic haven. However, housing them is only the start. To keep the underwater ecosystem thriving, you must cater to their needs and protect them from external threats.

