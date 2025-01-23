Posted in: 2K Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Civilization VII, Firaxis Games

Civ World Summit To Celebrate Civilization VII Next Month

With Civilization VII due out next month, 2K Games will be celebrating its release with a new Civ World Summit live from Germany

Article Summary Civ World Summit celebrates Civilization VII's release in Hamburg, Germany, with a livestream event.

Join Firaxis's Sarah Engel and Civ creator PotatoMcWhiskey for the launch on February 8th.

Immerse yourself in Civilization VII's strategic gameplay across unique Ages of human history.

Watch your empire flourish with technological, cultural, and militaristic advancements.

2K Games and Firaxis Games announced a new Civ World Summit event that will take place in February to celebrate the release of Civilization VII. On February 8, live from Hamburg, Germany, the team will hold a special livestream for the game hosted by Firaxis community manager Sarah Engel and famed Civ content creator PotatoMcWhiskey, in partnership with Rocket Beans TV. Those who wish to attend in German can purchase tickets, but for everyone else watching at home, the livestream will start at 8am ET on the Firaxis Games Twitch Channel, Civilization YouTube Channel, and the Civilization Facebook Page.

Civilization VII

In Civilization VII, your strategic decisions shape the unique cultural lineage of your evolving empire. Rule as one of many legendary leaders from throughout history and steer the course of your story by choosing a new civilization to represent your empire in each Age of human advancement. Construct cities and architectural wonders to expand your territory, improve your civilization with technological breakthroughs, and conquer or cooperate with rival civilizations as you explore the far reaches of the unknown world. Pursue prosperity in an immersive solo experience or play with others in online multiplayer. Whether you choose to follow a path rooted in history or reimagine possibilities to chart your own way forward, build something you believe in, and create a legacy that echoes through the Ages in Civilization VII.

Lead your empire through distinct Ages of human history. Each Age is its own rich, nuanced journey, with unique playable civilizations, available resources, explorable land, and even entire gameplay systems, creating a deep, historically immersive strategy experience. Strive to accomplish significant scientific, cultural, militaristic, and economic milestones within each Age to unlock impactful advantages in the next! Make your mark on a gorgeously detailed world! Your empire comes to life with a vast, diverse range of cultural styles, represented across building architecture and unit design. Face-to-face interactions with other historic leaders immerse you in every act of diplomacy and declaration of war. As your territory expands and your cities continue to develop, lavishly rendered vistas of your empire seamlessly connect to create a vibrant metropolis.

