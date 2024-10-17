Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: ARVORE, Clawball

Clawball Has Been Released Into Early Access on Meta Quest

After being teased a couple of months ago during one of the many summer gaming livestreams, Clawball is out now in Early Access

Article Summary ARVORE launches Clawball in Early Access on Meta Quest, featuring fast-paced 3v3 soccer matches.

Players embody cat personas to score goals, with customizable cosmetics for unique identities.

Directed by Ana Ribeiro, Clawball blends competitive spirit with playful feline madness.

Experience rich social interaction in Clawball's Lobby as you explore and meet fellow players.

VR developer and publisher ARVORE has officially launched their latest title, Clawball on Meta Quest, in Early Access today. The VR sports title will provide you with a limited version as you can play against others online in this fast-paced, caged title in which you dress up in weird costumes and try to score balls in teams of three. We have more info below and the trailer above as it's available today.

Directed by Ana Ribeiro – the creative force behind Pixel Ripped – Clawball features fast-paced 3v3 soccer matches where players embody cat personas, using their paws (and claws!) to score goals in this exhilarating party sports game. This is the perfect opportunity to invite friends, jump into the game, have fun, and rack up some sweet XP as you level up the Season Pass together! In addition to its competitive gameplay, Clawball also offers rich social interaction, allowing players to enjoy a "playground" Lobby full of places to explore and meet fellow players. Customization is a core pillar in Clawball, as players are rewarded with a variety of cosmetics such as headgear, eyewear, and shirts to make their cat-persona truly unique. With new cosmetics being added to the game periodically, players can continuously find fresh ways to express themselves.

"I'm thrilled to present Clawball, ARVORE's first multiplayer VR game," said Ana Ribeiro. "Inspired by our love for chaotic multiplayer games and fueled by our Brazilian roots, Clawball blends competitive spirit with playful feline madness. It all started when our lead programmer, Joao Machado, noticed his movements resembling those of a cat while tinkering with the initial prototype. This sparked a burst of creative inspiration. The best part of developing this game has been our playtest sessions with the whole team, where it's hard to stop playing and get work done. Now, we're excited to finally share that joy with the world. Despite the challenges, creating Clawball has been a blast—we hope you enjoy playing it as much as we do!"

