Drug Dealer Simulator is Finally Getting Released on Xbox

After being out for nearly five years on Steam, the original Drug Dealer Simulator has been confirmed for release on Xbox consoles

Article Summary Explore the world of crime as Drug Dealer Simulator hits Xbox, five years after its initial Steam launch.

Dive into the criminal underworld with smuggling, labs, and big deals waiting as you expand your empire.

Manage your operation with new improvements, updates, and all original PC content now on your Xbox console.

From small-time dealer to criminal mastermind, enjoy the thrill of power, money, and respect in the game.

Indie game developer Byterunners and Movie Games, along with publisher Ultimate Games, have confirmed that Drug Dealer Simulator is finally coming to Xbox consoles. This version of the game will have everything from the original PC version, including all of the updates and added content, all with a slightly improved look and design. The game will be released five years after the original on April 16, 2025, with a PlayStation released being planned for later this year. For now, enjoy the trailer!

Drug Dealer Simulator

Have you ever thought about expanding your own crime empire without the legal and moral consequences? SIMULATE IT! Now, you will finally be able to crawl into the dark alleys of the drug dealing business!

Start Small, Grow BIG: Begin your story in a small dirty hideout and make your way up to controlling the territory, hiring your own minions, opening labs and training the staff. Become a street business mastermind and climb to the very top. But be careful! Nothing is easy in the world of crime…

Begin your story in a small dirty hideout and make your way up to controlling the territory, hiring your own minions, opening labs and training the staff. Become a street business mastermind and climb to the very top. But be careful! Nothing is easy in the world of crime… Smuggle Your Goods: Retrieve smuggled merchandise from outside cartels, avoid the police, and organize hideouts. Sell small amounts to singular clients or do big deals with gangs. Remember, you have to be smart; you have to be sneaky. Enemies are lurking on every corner, and the DEA never sleeps. Scared yet? Don't be. The brave ones rule the world.

Set Up Drug Labs: When the time comes, set up your own production labs. Convert your empty hideouts into laboratories to make meth, ecstasy, heroin, and more. Train your dealers into lab assistants and gain complete independence in your operation. Remember, it does cost a lot of money, so better prepare!

Climb To The Top: Your goal? Power, money, and respect. Be careful with your actions. Don't screw your clients… too much. Cooperate with the right people, don't get caught, and you might just live long enough to spend your fortune! Who needs money if you can't spend it? Use your profits to either grow your gang, buy new equipment, hire some muscle, train them, or get yourself a mansion to show off your wealth. Cash, drugs, and rock'n'roll… or something like that.

