Cloud Imperium & Firesprite Partner On Star Citizen Multiplayer

Cloud Imperium and Firesprite announced this week they have partnered together to bring better multiplayer to Star Citizen. To be clear, they're not dumping the old one and replacing it, but instead are adding to it in a new way. They will be adding "Theaters of War" (the current working title) which will be a PvP multiplayer experience that they first showed off back at CitizenCon 2019. This mode will throw you right into the mix of large-scale, intense team-based skirmishes between attackers and defenders across multiple phases of combat. All of which will take place on planetary surfaces, in the upper atmosphere, and a final orbital assault on a space station orbiting it all. You can read more about it below, but the mode has no footage yet, nor does it have a release date.

Firesprite's collaboration with CIG on Theaters of War began in early 2019, when CIG outlined the vision for a multiplayer combined-arms experience taking place within the Star Citizen universe. Since then, Firesprite and CIG have collaborated to design and build this experience utilizing Star Citizen's proprietary technology, tools, and game assets. The combined learnings and advancements made for the combined-arms game mode have benefited and continue to benefit the core gameplay of both Star Citizen and Squadron 42. "Thanks to the talented team at Firesprite, we've managed to work closely together to bring significant improvements to Star Citizen's Theaters of War mode, and as a result benefit key aspects of Star Citizen and Squadron 42," said Sean Tracy, Technical Director, Content at Cloud Imperium Games. "I can't wait for players to see the progress we've made together during future playtests." "We're so excited to be able to convey what a privilege and a pleasure it's been to work so closely with Cloud Imperium and develop Theaters of War from the kernel of an idea into a full-fledged experience," said Graeme Ankers, Managing Director at Firesprite. "I want to pay tribute to our strike team here at Firesprite who have worked really hard behind the scenes in close collaboration with the talented creators at Cloud Imperium Games."