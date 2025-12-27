Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cloudheim, Noodle Cat Games

Cloudheim Releases Seasonal Frostfall Winter Update

Cloudheim has a new event happening right now as they have added a taste of the season to their world with the Frostfall winter update

Indie game studio Noodle Cat Games has released a free update for Cloudheim this month, as players can dive into the Frostfall winter event. This comes with the usual array of holiday-themed items, cosmetics, events, and more, all covered in snow for the season. We have the details for you here as it will only be around for a couple of weeks.

Cloudheim – Frostfall

This limited-time Frostfall Winter Event blankets the world of Odin Shell with a festive chill, introducing a brand-new dungeon, holiday-themed enemies and an abundance of presents and seasonal surprises for players to uncover. Frostfall builds on the game's earlier Pumpkin Fest seasonal content with an expanded experience designed to bring both challenge and cheer to adventurers this winter. There is even a totally new character, Hango, who is automatically available to all players!

Alongside the Frostfall Winter Event, Patch 5 introduces a host of quality-of-life improvements and stability updates aimed at refining the Early Access experience. The update introduces cross-world XP progression, allowing hero and class experience earned in one world to carry over when players join other worlds. A new pause feature has also been added, and the stats screen has been reworked to present clearer and more informative information. Additionally, Patch 5 adjusts difficulty and enemy HP scaling, and additional sources of World Stars have been added to help bridge a gap in requirements going from Greenvor to Frostvaldr.

Physics-Driven Combat: Lasso, launch, and juggle enemies into fire pits, each other, or the scenery—anything goes. Longer air time = more damage.

Lasso, launch, and juggle enemies into fire pits, each other, or the scenery—anything goes. Longer air time = more damage. Real-Time Crafting & Fusion: Grab and toss materials directly into crafting stations in the world. No menus, no inventory clutter—just pure, visible teamwork.

Grab and toss materials directly into crafting stations in the world. No menus, no inventory clutter—just pure, visible teamwork. Drop-In 4-Player Co-Op: Tame creatures, fight bosses, and explore mythic dungeons with friends. All loot is shared; your progression is not.

Tame creatures, fight bosses, and explore mythic dungeons with friends. All loot is shared; your progression is not. Evolving Base & Shop System: Return from adventures to upgrade your base, sell loot, and unlock new features.

Return from adventures to upgrade your base, sell loot, and unlock new features. Stylized Fantasy World: Built by a team of experienced artists, Cloudheim is rich with visual flair, character, and discovery.

