Clue: Murder by Death Confirmed For Mid-February Launch

Clue: Murder by Death has been given a launch date, as the new story-driven detective title will be released in mid-February

Article Summary Clue: Murder by Death launches mid-February on PC and all major consoles, blending mystery and deduction.

Investigate a 1930s English manor, interrogate 10 suspects, and solve the murder of Lord Robert Anderson.

Each playthrough offers a unique perspective as clues and interactions change based on your chosen character.

Explore 166 rooms, uncover hidden motives, and unravel the truth through multiple 2-hour gameplay cycles.

Indie game developer and publisher Cocodrolo Games has revealed the launch date for their new game, Clue: Murder by Death. This is a narrative-driven detective story in which you must investigate a murder in 1930s England where everyone seemingly had a motive for the kill. You'll have to explore the massive manor, interview suspects, search for clues, and eventually deduce who did it. You can check out the latest trailer here as the game will arrive on PC and all three major consoles on February 13.

Clue: Murder by Death

Summoned to try and solve the case just hours before Scotland Yard swoops in to take control of the situation, time (and truth) is of the essence. Paying homage to the works of British authors like Agatha Christie and Arthur Conan Doyle, it's up to you to unearth invaluable clues, interrogate a pool of unsavoury suspects, and piece together who, how, and why! Each playthrough of Clue: Murder by Death, presented through a recurring cycle of 2-hour gameplay loops, will wrap up with you accusing one of the 10 suspects. Of course, who knows if you're correct in your suspicions! There are plenty of hidden motives to discover and puzzles to resolve that will build up as you play again.

Only through multiple playthroughs will you be able to piece together the truth of what conspired on this fog-shrouded night and identify the real culprit. That's because everything is subjective depending on who you play as, with each character possessing a unique PoV that has them view people, objects and environments in different ways based on their personal relationships and experiences. What one notices, or finds suspicious, another may overlook or find entirely innocent. In Clue: Murder by Death, truth is never absolute…

Lord Robert Anderson has been found dead in his study, and it is up to you to solve the case and discover the who, how and why!

Explore 166 rooms, find hidden clues, interrogate suspects, and point out contradictions in their stories.

Experience the mystery through varying perspectives as each conversation and clue looks different through other characters' eyes.

Uncover more secrets with each 2-hour gameplay cycle you complete to piece together the story over approximately 22 hours total gameplay time. Only through experiencing the night through every character will you finally reach the truth!

