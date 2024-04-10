Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Coachella

Coachella 2024 Comes To Fortnite With New Virtual Stages

Epic Games will bring the excitement of Coachella to Fortnite this month, as players can dive into several virtural stages of music.

Epic Games and Coachella have come together to bring the festival to Fortnite, as the 2024 events will have several new virtual stages for you to dive into. Following the success of Coachella Island last year, the team will follow up with the debut of Sahara Island, which is a new virtual stage and musical mini-game that will be taken over by Coachella 2024 artists Grimes and DJ Snake. Created with UEFN, the virtual replica will debut alongside the IRL festival's Sahara Tent, as people at the festival will have a Fortnite experience while in southern California. Plus there's going to be new skins and exclusives while the event takes place. We have more details of what you can expect from the event below from the team, and you can check out more on their latest blog.

Coachella x Fortnite

Beyond Fortnite Festival, Coachella is expanding the vision introduced by last year's Coachella Island with the launch of the all-new Sahara Island. Created with UEFN, the virtual replica of Coachella's Sahara Tent debuts alongside the festival's new physical Sahara Tent. The island's new virtual stage and musical mini-game will feature takeovers from Coachella 2024 artists Grimes and DJ Snake, giving Fortnite players a Coachella experience that mirrors the music and art taking place IRL. In addition, at-home viewers watching the Sahara Tent on the Coachella YouTube livestream during Weekend 2 will see an Augmented Reality (AR) experience powered by Epic Games' Unreal Engine that blends the elements of Sahara Island and the IRL performances. Exploring Sahara Island, players will be able to discover a hidden Coke Studio "Remix Room," and a sound studio where players can experience Fortnite's new Patchwork tools and create songs together.

Coachella-themed Outfits from 2022-2023 are back in the Fortnite Item Shop with the introduction of two new Outfits: Horizon and Cosma, an ode to Coachella's iconic Astronaut art installation. Bring back memories of floating in space with the Interstellar Butterfly Back Bling, and carry the beat across the universe with the Coachella Pulse Pickaxe. Finish off this "new wave" of attire with the Soft Synth Wrap. If you're a fan of LEGO Fortnite, both the Horizon and Cosma Outfit have a LEGO Style. Pairing well with Horizon and Cosma are the Mirage Glimmer Guitar and Festival Keys Keytar. In addition to Outfits, players will find Emotes inspired by Coachella 2024 performers Doja Cat and Sabrina Carpenter. All Outfits, cosmetic items, Instruments, and Emotes will be available for purchase in the Fortnite Item Shop starting April 11 at 8 PM ET until April 20 at 8 PM ET.

J Balvin also returns to Fortnite in a fiery new incarnation. To celebrate his upcoming Coachella performance, the Inferno Skeleton Balvin Outfit comes to the Item Shop starting the second weekend of Coachella – April 18 at 8 PM ET – until April 22 at 8 PM ET. This Outfit includes the sizzling and smiling Zappy-Go-Backy Back Bling. The Outfit (and included Back Bling) is available individually or in the Inferno Skeleton Balvin Bundle, which additionally includes the Mi Gente Jam Track!

