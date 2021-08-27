Collection Of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend Is Headed To Steam & Mobile

Square Enix revealed today that Collection Of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend will be coming out on Steam and mobile devices this September. Technically, the series will arrive on mobile devices on September 22nd while the Steam version will arrive on October 21st. The series was originally released a as collection last year on the Nintendo Switch as part of the 30th anniversary of the SaGa series. If you haven't played this one before, this will give you a chance to experience the first three titles in the SaGa series, which includes The Final Fantasy Legend, Final Fantasy Legend II, and Final Fantasy Legend III. You can read a little more about the release below!

Collection Of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend is a great introduction to this quintessential series, and RPG fans won't want to miss as they journey through fantasy worlds, fight monsters, explore towns, battle dungeons, and more while enjoying brand new features that improve the experience including: Character speed boost

Adjustable screen magnification

New commemorative music and illustrations

4K-compatible mode (STEAM only)

Easy single-handed play (mobile only) Additional features include: a special anniversary song, 8 different in-game wallpapers and the choice to play with either Japanese or English text.

This exciting announcement was originally shared during a livestream for the popular mobile adventure RPG, Romancing SaGa™ Re;univerSe. In celebration of Collection Of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend coming to new platforms, players of Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe can enjoy the original soundtracks from all three individual games in the Concert Hall. For a limited-time, players can also earn up to 2,000 jewels by completing event missions, enjoy generous login bonuses, and summon new character styles. For more information, please refer to the in-game notices or the official Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe social channels.