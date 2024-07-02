Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: College Football 25, EA Sports

College Football 25 Releases New Dynasty Deep Dive

EA Sports is ramping up to the release of College Football 25 with more information, as we get a Dynasty Deep Dive video.

Article Summary EA Sports teases College Football 25's Dynasty mode allowing 30 seasons of gameplay.

Dynasty mode focuses on coach career decisions, team building, and program success.

Recruiting, roster retention, and the Transfer Portal are key to forming a championship team.

The game reflects current college football dynamics, including playoff changes and realignment.

EA Sports has released a new video and information about College Football 25 with a deeper look into building up a dynasty football program. This entire piece of info covers building up a team that can stay on top and get into contention for the national title on a yearly basis, as you'll be able to play up to 30 seasons worth of the game in Dynasty mode and fulfill your dreams of making a lasting college that stays on top. We have a snippet of the info below and the video above, and you can read the full dev notes in their latest blog.

College Football 25 – Building A Dynasty

When we were in the early stages of designing Dynasty Mode, we talked with members of the community, college football experts, and coaches, read hundreds of blog posts and tweets, and watched countless wishlist videos. We knew how important Dynasty was to our community and we heard loud and clear that our players wanted a deep experience that is representative of the current college football landscape where roster management and talent acquisition are at the forefront of successful programs. With this in mind, we anchored our experience around three core pillars: "Build Your Coach," "Build Your Program," and "Deliver the World of College Football."

Build Your Coach: This encompasses the decisions you make on your coaching journey to the top of the college football world. Whether that's starting as a coordinator at a small school and making a name for yourself before getting that first head coaching job or starting as a head coach at your dream school. Every decision you make on your journey matters.

Build Your Program: As the old saying goes, "to win in College Football it's not the X's and the O's, it's the Jimmy's and the Joe's." Recruiting is the lifeblood of College Football and having a consistent winner means you need a roster that is built to reload rather than rebuild. That all starts on the high school recruiting trail, but in College Football 25, roster retention and utilizing the Transfer Portal are instrumental in your ability to field a championship team.

Deliver the World of College Football: A lot has changed in college football over the last year, let alone the last 11 years. From the new 12-team College Football Playoff to conference realignment, we set out to recreate the ever-changing world of college football within Dynasty and provide you with the tools to customize your experience.

