Company Of Heroes 3 Releases New Three-Ways To Play Trailer Company Of Heroes 3 has a new trailer for you to enjoy as they show off the various game modes you can experience.

SEGA and Relic Entertainment have released a new trailer for Company Of Heroes 3 as they highlight various different ways to play the game. You can check out the trailer below as the team walks you through nearly seven minutes' worth of footage to explain how the game will work out across three different modes. Enjoy the video before it comes out on February 23rd.

"In the first portion of our walkthrough, senior mission designer David Milne uses a defensive wall of the British Indian artillery and the elite anti-infantry riflemen of the Gurkhas to great effect. Using the ML 4.2-Inch heavy mortar team, players can access the flare ability to scout ahead on the battlefield, revealing enemy emplacements. Follow that up with shots from the BL5.5 artillery emplacement and the terrifying airburst barrage ability, and you've got a recipe for destruction."

"Not enough action for you? In the second part of our walkthrough, game designer Marco Fiore crushes Axis forces with the aggressive American Airborne, overwhelming the enemy with sheer numbers and superior aircraft. Anzio is a difficult mission for Airborne troops, who must use smokescreens on enemy emplacements to get close enough to toss satchel charges onto anti-aircraft guns. Later on, Fiore uses Company Of Heroes 3's Veterancy system to upgrade his units mid-match, choosing the concealment ability for his bazooka-wielding Paratrooper squad. Once his units are in place, they're able to weaken a fierce German Tiger tank with multiple blasts to its side armor, and swiftly cut its retreat short with an aerial strafing run."

"Last but not least, game designer Lisa Ngyuen chose the methodical approach of the British Armoured Company, who have the ability to call in some of Britain's biggest tanks, like the Churchill Black Prince. In addition to its hard-hitting 17-pounder gun, the Churchill is also able to deploy a wide smokescreen for a quick getaway. Ultimately, you'll want to keep your infantry and vehicles balanced and grouped together for optimal covering fire, making you an unstoppable force in a late-game fight."