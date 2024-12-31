Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Confined: Leaving OKB-134, Fiend Games

Confined: Leaving OKB-134 Eyes Early 2025 Release

Check out the latest trailer for Confined: Leaving OKB-134, as the developers are aiming to release the game in early 2025

Article Summary Confined: Leaving OKB-134 is set for an early 2025 release for PC and VR platforms.

Explore a creepy Soviet-era bunker filled with puzzles and mysterious stories.

Immerse in the game with physics-based interactions and a first-person perspective.

Switch seamlessly between VR and PC while uncovering hidden secrets in the bunker.

Indie game developer and publisher Fiend Games revealed recently they're looking to release Confined: Leaving OKB-134 sometime in early 2025. This is a new survival horror title that will be playable for both PC and VR headsets as you explore an abandoned Soviet-era bunker that isn't all that abandoned. You'll solve puzzles and explore what remains of the facility to learn what the people here were doing before they left, but you're not alone in your exploration. Enjoy the latest trailer above as we wait for a release date.

Confined: Leaving OKB-134

A wide variety of physics-based interactions lets you feel the weight of objects. The undistracted first-person perspective creates a vivid experience. Increase your feeling of presence even further by playing in VR – for those who dare only. Picture a messy floor covered in interesting residues from former times! Or twenty buttons, levers, and flip switches on a control cabinet! Doors, hatches, toilet flushes… – if it looks like you can interact with it, you can – in VR, as well as on PC. Every room of the underground facility tells a story and may be important in your journey. Find relevant clues, solve riddles and find out about what happened down here. Skulk through many different meaningful sectors of an authentic bunker from Soviet times. Enjoy the game with your PCs peripherals from the comfort of your chair or go for maximum immersion in VR. Jump back and forth between VR and PC without the need to quit the game.

Get to know every corner of an authentic and atmospheric soviet bunker.

Seek safety by reactivating power, lights, and machinery.

Solve riddles with residues and stories from long-gone workers, soldiers, and a prior survivor.

Physics-based interactions wherever you would expect them – on PC, as well as in VR.

Avoid the darkness and loud noises. You may not be alone.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!