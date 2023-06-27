Posted in: Devsisters, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Cookie Run: Ovenbreak, Devsisters

Cookie Run: Ovenbreak Launches The Season 8 Update

Season 8 has come to Cookie Run: Ovenbreak, bringing with it a new episode, a new cookie, a new pet, new treasures, and so much more.

Mobile developer Devsisters have launched a new update for Cookie Run: Ovenbreak, as you can play Season 8 content right now. The name of this season is The Living Deep Sea City, as it will plunge cookies into the soggy depths of the ocean to explore the journey of the Lobster Cookie and Mocha Ray Cookie. Electric Eel Cookie and his companion, Bolt Eel, will be unlocked for you to play with in this latest episode, as you'll have new events to check out around Wandercrab, along with new collectibles, game modes, and more. We got the details from the devs below and the latest trailer.

The new main episode of the breakout mode, Deep Sea City Wandercrab, features Lobster Cookie and Mocha Ray Cookie, who left on a quest to revive the fallen Sugarteara. The cookies navigate through obstacle-filled seas and head toward the deep sea city 'Wandercrab,' created by the mysterious wanderer Cookies. New Breakout Mode: In this new Breakout mode, players can now run with 20 Cookies. As the number of runners has now doubled, players can mix and match various cookie and pet combinations to create the best roster suitable for maximum speed.

With the 'Deep Sea Tokens' earned from each stage, players can receive rewards such as Legendary Cookies' Magic Ingredients, etc. For those who wish to explore the deepest depths of the sea, a Hard Mode can be unlocked after reaching a certain rank to earn even more plunder! Infinite Chest Event: Infinite Chests can be earned through a 'special check-in calendar' and other events during Season 8. When a Cookie unlocks the Infinite Chest, items such as Cookies, Pets, Treasures, Cookie Costumes, and Season 8 Coins can be found. These seasonal coins can be exchanged for rewards in the Seasonal Shop, including Season 8 Lobby Designs and more!

