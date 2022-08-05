Pokémon TCG Japan: Incandescent Arcana Preview: Alolan Vulpix V

One of the most highly anticipated Pokémon TCG sets arriving in Japan this year has now been revealed. Incandescent Arcana is set for release on September 2nd, 2022, in Japan. Unlike the direct previous Japanese set, the Origin Forme Giratina-themed Lost Abyss that brought back the Lost Zone mechanic, this set will include Character Rares and Radiant Pokémon. Leading this set is the unusual but exciting Alolan Vulpix VSTAR, which follows the fun trend of Pikachu and Eevee Ultra Rares where it's the cute and iconic form that gets the feature rather than the highest evolution. This set, along with the following main series Japanese set Paradigm Trigger, which will focus on Lugia, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era. Today, we continue our Incandescent Arcana reveals with another Alolan Vulpix card.

This artwork has grown on me since making the above graphic. The Alolan Vulpix VSTAR that we looked at yesterday is such a stunner that the more simple art style here initially put me off, but it is rather cute when viewed on its own. Artist Ryota Murayama takes a more cartoony approach with Alolan Vulpix, delivering a card where this Pokémon tries for a fierce face but just ends up cuddly. I like the misty wind and crystal snowflakes that fall in the background, as well as the green, white, blue, and yellow dots that evoke light reflecting off of snow crystals caught in the air.

