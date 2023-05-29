Cooler Master Reveals Multiple Items Ahead Of Computex 2023 Cooler Master decided to reveal some of what they'll have on the floor of Computex 2023 before it kicks off tomorrow.

Cooler Master is preparing for a big showing at Computex 2023, as the company unveiled multiple items they'll be showing at the event. The company will basically have everything they have coming in the next calendar year on display, from powerful gaming towers to new gaming peripherals, even a special collaboration between them and Capcom to support Street Fighter 6. You can read about everything they will be showing below, along with images from the floor before the event kicks off on Tuesday in Taipei.

MasterLiquid 360 Ion: Power Meets Personalization

Behold the state-of-the-art MasterLiquid 360 Ion, a performance cooler sporting a spectacular 2.1-inch LCD screen for unparalleled display customization. It's paired with a revamped dual-chamber pump and three Mobius 120P ARGB fans, a testament to Cooler Master's innovative prowess. This flagship model introduces a new dimension to cooling performance and display possibilities that will leave tech enthusiasts in awe.

MasterLiquid 360 Atmos: Eco-Friendly Meets High-Performance

Introducing the MasterLiquid 360 Atmos, Cooler Master's next-gen liquid cooling masterpiece crafted partially from recycled materials. This iteration provides enhanced cooling efficiency while accommodating for vibrant, customizable lighting with Gen 2 Addressable RGB. Step into the future of sustainable cooling with the Atmos series.

Cooler Master MK770 Hybrid: The Keyboard That Matches Your Style

The Cooler Master MK770 Hybrid Wireless Keyboard embodies the perfect fusion of aesthetics and performance. With Kailh Box V2 hot-swappable mechanical switches, a Gasket structure, and PBT double-shot keycaps, this keyboard promises unparalleled performance. Be it Macaron or Space Gray, match your style while ensuring a top-notch gaming experience.

MM712 Pro: Lightweight Meets High-Speed

The MM712 Pro, Cooler Master's 3rd-gen lightweight gaming mouse, is redefining the gaming peripheral space. Experience the PAW3395 optical sensor, versatile hybrid wireless connectivity, lightning-fast optical micro switches, and the signature Ultraweave Cable for an unmatchable gaming experience.

Motion 1: Gaming Chair Reimagined

Unveiling Motion 1, the world's premier haptic engine gaming chair. With Cooler Master's strategic alliance with D-Box, Motion 1 adds an immersive layer of realistic feedback to gaming and entertainment, making the gaming chair more than just a seat.

Street Fighter 6-Inspired Tech Collaboration

Ready for an upgrade? Cooler Master partners with Capcom to unleash a range of Street Fighter 6-inspired tech products. Add flair to your gaming station with the Street Fighter-themed TD500 Mesh V2 case, CK570 keyboard, MM310 gaming mouse, and CH331 gaming headset.

Qube 500 Flatpack Case: Sustainable Meets Customizable

Meet Qube500, Cooler Master's ultra-customizable, flat pack case designed for tech enthusiasts with a green thumb. The Qube500's innovative packaging minimizes transportation carbon footprint, promoting sustainable tech without compromising on specs or personal style.

NCore 100Max: Compact Meets Power

Welcome to Ncore 100 MAX, Cooler Master's pioneering solution offering premium thermal and power delivery. With pre-routed cables and ample clearance for top-tier graphics cards, MAX is the perfect compact, high-performance building platform for your tech needs.

X Silent: Silence Meets Performance

The X Silent series encapsulates near-absolute silence and top-notch thermal performance, providing an unmatched user experience. Monitor temperature, current load, and overall performance with Cooler Master's proprietary software.

Masterloop: Open Loop Water Cooling Series

The MasterLoop series is designed to deliver DIY cooling solutions to reach the highest level of performance and appearance! Made for every cooling and design enthusiast, encouraging creativity.

