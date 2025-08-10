Posted in: Free League Publishing, Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Coriolis: The Great Dark, TTRPG

Coriolis: The Great Dark Will Be Released This Week

Coriolis: The Great Dark will be released this week, as the game will have a Core Rulebook, a set of dice, and a GM's Screen

Article Summary Coriolis: The Great Dark TTRPG launches this week from Free League Publishing with new materials.

Explore dying Ship City, ancient ruins, and unravel mysteries inspired by 19th-century expeditions.

Includes core rules, Explorer crew creation, ship upgrades, and a detailed Lost Horizon gazetteer.

Features a full solo mode and The Black Ziggurat, a starter adventure deep in an ancient ruin.

Free League Publishing has confirmed the launch date for Coriolis: The Great Dark, as it will be out this week with additional materials. If you haven't seen this TTRPG yet, the game has been inspired by 19th-century expeditions, deep-sea diving, and pulp archaeology, as the team behind it has created a title focused on exploration and intrigue. You will join up with various expeditions with different degrees of danger and rewards, as you'll explore the Byzantine schemes of Ship City, while also solving the mystery of this Lost Horizon. After a crowdfunding campaign, they will release a 308-page hardback book, as well as a set of dice and a GM screen on August 12, 2025. We have more details about the game below.

Coriolis: The Great Dark

The star portals are dead. Ship City is dying. But there is still hope. You are Explorers in a dangerous world. You do the work few others will. The enigmatic ruins of the Great Dark are shunned by most, but not by you. You seek them out, to delve into their shadowy depths and uncover their secrets. The Blight – the cataclysmic scourge that spreads from the ruins – is your beacon. Where there is Blight, there are artifacts to find and mysteries to solve. Ship City is fading, but you and your fellow Explorers can find a way to a better future. So don your delver suit, step aboard a mighty Greatship and venture down the Slipstream towards the unknown. Your creed: explore or perish!

Rules for creating your crew of Explorers, with upgrades such as talents, vehicles, and crew maneuvers to enhance campaign play.

Rules for delving into the unknown, traveling on Greatships through the dangerous Slipstream, and trekking across wild planets.

A detailed gazetteer of the Lost Horizon, the eleven systems of the Charted Sphere and the asteroid-metropolis of Ship City.

The Black Ziggurat, an introductory adventure that will take you deep into an ancient ruin on a distant moon.

Tools and rules for solo play, making it possible to explore the Lost Horizon all by yourself.

