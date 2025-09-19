Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bohemia Interactive, Cosmo Tales

Cosmo Tales Has Released a Brand-New Teaser Trailer

Check out the official teaser trailer for Cosmo Tales, as you get a little action sci-fi with some retro '70s vibes going on

Article Summary Cosmo Tales reveals a new teaser trailer with vibrant '70s sci-fi action and retro visual flair.

Play as a teenage hero and their sentient car, exploring multiple dimensions and wild universes.

Switch dimensions in real time, changing gameplay, visuals, and world rules to solve puzzles and fight foes.

Episodic adventures offer handcrafted worlds, zany characters, and unique space combat challenges.

Developer and publisher Bohemia Interactive have released a new teaser trailer for their upcoming game, Cosmo Tales. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a third-person action-adventure title that has been givesn a '70s sci-fi look. The game centers around you playing as what appears to be an AI bus that can shift reality around it to whatever it needs, trying to take down enemies across multiple dimensions. Enjoy the trailer as the game is currently slated for a 2026 release.

Cosmo Tales

Cosmo Tales is a highly stylized third-person action-adventure and a vibrant departure from the ordinary, as this episodic, single-player journey stars a teenage protagonist and their wise-cracking sci-fi car. Together they switch across multiple dimensions—each with its own rules, gameplay systems, and artistic style. The game is designed to be accessible for younger players and newcomers, while still offering depth and challenge for seasoned gamers.

Instant Dimension Switching: Rewire the outer space with one click. Everything changes once you switch: gameplay, visuals, and world rules bend to your needs. Whether that means solving puzzles, avoiding danger or turning the tide of battle, this simple mechanic offers surprising strategic depth and a fresh feeling to classic space combat gameplay.

Rewire the outer space with one click. Everything changes once you switch: gameplay, visuals, and world rules bend to your needs. Whether that means solving puzzles, avoiding danger or turning the tide of battle, this simple mechanic offers surprising strategic depth and a fresh feeling to classic space combat gameplay. Third-Person Space Combat: Prepare to strafe, blast, and barrel roll through enemies in your precious and weaponized ride. Fight motherships, jet formations, colossal bosses and look forward to more than just action but also unique puzzles and tactical options.

Prepare to strafe, blast, and barrel roll through enemies in your precious and weaponized ride. Fight motherships, jet formations, colossal bosses and look forward to more than just action but also unique puzzles and tactical options. Stylized Handcrafted Worlds: Created from scratch, completely in-house. Each universe in Cosmo Tales feels like its own issue in a colorful sci-fi anthology—featuring donut planets, cosmic deserts, and rainbow space. The style blends retro '70s sci-fi with modern indie comic flair.

Created from scratch, completely in-house. Each universe in Cosmo Tales feels like its own issue in a colorful sci-fi anthology—featuring donut planets, cosmic deserts, and rainbow space. The style blends retro '70s sci-fi with modern indie comic flair. Episodic Adventures: Inspired by Saturday morning cartoons and animated emotional storytelling, each sector is a standalone episode—full of zany characters, unexpected drama, and interdimensional hijinks.

Inspired by Saturday morning cartoons and animated emotional storytelling, each sector is a standalone episode—full of zany characters, unexpected drama, and interdimensional hijinks. Sentient Car Companion: You're not alone out there. Your cosmobile isn't just a ride, but a fully voiced character with thoughts, feelings, and jokes. Together, you'll laugh, fight, and grow.

