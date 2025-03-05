Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Kubfu, Might and Mastery, pokemon

Kubfu & Shiny Charcadet Debut in New Pokémon GO Event

Kubfu, a new Legendary, and Shiny Charcadet will be added to Pokémon GO as part of the first event from the season of Mighty and Mastery.

While Pokémon GO is offering just one Kubfu encounter in their new event… you can probably already guess how to get another. Pay Niantic! Let's get into the details of the newest event and the latest paid Special Research.

Here's what's happening for the Powerful Potential event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Wednesday, March 5, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, March 10, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Wednesday, March 5, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, March 10, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Kubfu, a new Legendary Pokémon will debut through Special Research. Strangely, it appears that it will be treated like a Mythical, as it is noted that Kubfu cannot be traded, transferred to the professor, or transferred to Pokémon HOME. Here, Niantic describes the Special Research through which Kubfu can be obtained: "Might and Mastery Special Research" Meet your partner of powerful potential, Kubfu! A new Special Research story is coming! Throughout Pokémon GO: Might and Mastery, you'll be able to reach new heights with your Legendary partner Pokémon. You can claim this Special Research at no cost from Wednesday, March 5, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 9:59 a.m. local time."

Kubfu, a new Legendary Pokémon will debut through Special Research. Strangely, it appears that it will be treated like a Mythical, as it is noted that Kubfu cannot be traded, transferred to the professor, or transferred to Pokémon HOME. Here, Niantic describes the Special Research through which Kubfu can be obtained: Shiny release: Charcadet will have its Shiny debut. It will be available in 2 km, 5 km, 7 km, and 10 km Eggs. The normal Pokémon hatching from those Eggs will also be available.

Charcadet will have its Shiny debut. It will be available in 2 km, 5 km, 7 km, and 10 km Eggs. The normal Pokémon hatching from those Eggs will also be available. Event bonuses: 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event period. Field Research task encounters: Alolan Raichu (can be Shiny), Hisuian Typhlosion (can be Shiny), Sableye (can be Shiny), Gothita (can be Shiny), Solosis (can be Shiny), and Sinistea. Timed Research: Complete the research tasks to earn items and an encounter with Charcadet, and to unlock the following event bonus: 1/4 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event period.

Raids: One-Star Raids: Gothita (can be Shiny), Solosis (can be Shiny), and Sinistea Three-Star Raids: Alolan Raichu, Hisuian Typhlosion, and Sableye (all can be Shiny)

Max Battles: One-Star Max Battles: Dynamax Grookey, Dynamax Scorbunny, Dynamax Sobble Six-Star Max Battles: Gigantamax Venusaur (can be Shiny), Gigantamax Charizard (can be Shiny), and Gigantamax Blastoise (can be Shiny)

Paid Special Research: For $8 USD, Trainers will be able to encounter a second Dynamax Kubfu in the Fuzzy Fighter Special Research, which will offer: One Incense Two Premium Battle Passes One Star Piece Encounters with Season-themed Pokémon A rare encounter with a Dynamax Kubfu And more! Niantic writes: "You can purchase a ticket for this Special Research from Wednesday, March 5, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, March 10, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Ticket holders will gain access to the Special Research during Might and Mastery. To receive the Special Research, you must open Pokémon GO at some point between Wednesday, March 5, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, March 10, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time. After you've received the Special Research, you can complete it at any time. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins."

