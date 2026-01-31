Posted in: Games, Modiphius Entertainment, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Fallout, TTRPG

Solo Fallout TTRPG "Wasteland Wanderer" Announced

Fallout fans looking for a TTRPG experience that they can play on their own are in luck, as the new Wasteland Wanderer book is coming soon

Article Summary Wasteland Wanderer is a new solo Fallout TTRPG adventure book from Modiphius Entertainment, out April 2026.

Create your own original vault dweller and explore a randomly generated wasteland on your own terms.

Compatible with Fallout: The Roleplaying Game, allowing solo stories to merge with group play sessions.

Includes 256 pages of rules, quest generators, and lore to fuel endless single-player Fallout adventures.

Modiphius Entertainment has revealed the next addition to ther Fallout TTRPG, as they have a new solo adventure called Wasteland Wanderer. Much like other solo titles, this book contains everything you need to have a single-player adventure within the game's settings and ruleset, so you can have a unique story all to yourself. What's more, the content is compatible with Fallout: The Roleplaying Game, meaning if you enjoy your adventure and have the chance to capitalize on it with friends, you can merge the story you're having with the main game in a group setting. We have more details below as the book is on sale for $56, set to be released in late April 2026.

Fallout – Wasteland Wanderer

Congratulations! If you're reading this, you've been selected to leave your vault and explore the surface! If it's Reclamation Day, see the accompanying leaflet VLPD-11-A. This survival guide has been prepared for your lone expedition, with instructions on how to navigate the possible dangers after decades of nuclear disaster. But don't worry, you won't really be alone, because thanks to your Vault-Tec-issued Pip-Boy, you'll be able to record your expedition's progress. It is imperative that you record your progress so that if your Pip-Boy is reclaimed by your replacement, they will know what to do next!

This solo roleplaying game contains a complete, standalone set of rules–adapted from Fallout: The Roleplaying Game–to play original Fallout stories with characters of your own creation. With this 256-page, full-color, royal-sized hardcover guide you can:

Create an original vault dweller to roleplay, as well as their original vault.

Explore a randomly-generated wasteland and record your story as you travel the surface.

Learn about the Fallout setting and its factions from coast to coast.

Generate quests, scenarios, opponents, and obstacles from a huge variety of random oracle tables.

