Pokémon Trading Card Game Artist Spotlight: You Iribi

Throughout the years, the Pokémon Trading Card Game has featured a variety of incredible art styles. Now that the hobby has been around for more than a quarter of a century, we have seen the artwork of Pokémon TCG cards elevated by daring new artist choices as well as illustrators who have been veteran contributors since the very first releases. Let's take a journey through the eye-popping, mind-expanding history of Pokémon TCG artwork by exploring some of the hobby's most interesting and unique artists. Today, we will spotlight You Iribi.

You Iribi has been contributing to the Pokémon TCG since the XY-era set Ancient Origins… kind of. You's first set credit is the Full Art Hex Maniac that is numbered in the Ancient Origins set, but it is in actuality a promo card that wasn't marked as such. Back then, a select number of Full Art Trainer promos were given the set numbering plus a letter "A" marking Alternate rather than the Black Star Promo designation. You Iribi would go on to contribute more memorable Full Art Trainers including the Gardenia from Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism and the Mina from Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder.

You Iribi's style is dynamic, ranging from the strong, smooth lines seen on their Full Art Trainers to their more painterly takes on Pokémon. Iribi is known for stretching their styles on different card types, with the three above showcasing this amazing diversity of technique. The Shaymin card was simply called a Full Art Promo, but it is actually identical in style to a card type that was just given a name this year with the new Japanese set VSTAR Universe set to be adapted into the English-language Crown Zenith. This XY-era Shaymin Full Art Promo card is basically an Art Rare. Iribi also illustrated one of the first-ever Character Rares with the Mimikyu in Sun & Moon – Cosmic Eclipse, depicting the Pokémon with its trainer Acerola sewing up its Pikachu costume. Also pictured here is the highly coveted Pikachu scream promo which sees Iribi pay tribute to Van Gogh's iconic painting The Scream.

Recent You Iribi work includes the highly sought-after Leafeon V Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies and the Flareon Character Rare from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. The above Pikachu Full Art Promo, which is also identical in style to an Art Rare, has yet to be adapted into English.

