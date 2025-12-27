Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Grand Casino Simulator, Toxic Studio

Grand Casino Simulator Launches Playtest On Steam

Try your hand and building and styarting your own casino from the ground up as Grand Casino Simulator has a playtest running right now

Article Summary Grand Casino Simulator playtest now live on Steam—sign up for early hands-on access.

Design, build, and manage a bustling casino from the ground up, solo or with friends.

Face hilarious casino chaos, from slot machine fires to rowdy vandals and unpredictable VIPs.

Expand your casino empire, add entertainment, tackle emergencies, and keep gamblers happy.

Indie game developer and publisher Toxic Studio has launched a new playtest for their upcoming sim game, Grand Casino Simulator. The game will have you running your own casino from the planning phases all the way to fully functional, as you design it how you wish and essentially run it how you want, while also dealing with the triumphs and pitfalls that come with running a casino. The playtest is available on Steam, you just need to head over to sign up for it and be approved by the devs. For now, here's the trailer and finer details.

Grand Casino Simulator

Ever dreamed of running a casino where anything can happen? From fancy VIPs to vandals starting fires, every day brings hilarious problems to solve. Build, expand, and survive the chaos — alone or with friends. Design and expand your dream casino solo or in co-op. Keep gamblers happy, manage operations, and tackle hilarious chaos — from vandals to fires — as you rise to the top of the gambling world.

Repair and Maintain Your Casino: When chaos hits, grab your wrench and get to work. Fix smoking slot machines, replace busted parts, and keep the gamblers spinning.

