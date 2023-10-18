Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super 2023 Anniversary Box: GT Goku Alt SCR

Dragon Ball Super Card Game's 2023 Anniversary Box features just one brand new Secret Rare, but lucky collectors may pull a rarer Alt Art.

Every year, Bandai celebrates the Dragon Ball Super Card Game with a special anniversary set. The Dragon Ball Super Card Game Premium Anniversary Box 2023 is the only way to get this product. It includes a Premium Z-Xard set including 20 cards, a Premium Battle Card set including 72 cards, an SCR set including two SCRs that could either be holo or foil stamped reprints or "a low-inclusion rate of new SCRs with different illustrations," a Reprint Set including ten cards, card sleeves with one of four possible options, and a gold stamped storage box. Previous versions of this product have included multiple different choices in box art, while this one just has one featuring Dragon Ball GT's Son Goku delivering his ultimate Spirit Bomb. Today, let's take a look at the chase card from Dragon Ball Super Card Game Premium Anniversary Box 2023.

Yesterday, we showcased the standard version of the only totally new Secret Rare in the Dragon Ball Super Card Game Premium Anniversary Box 2023: Son Goku, Final Spirit Bomb, which captures this decisive moment in GT. There is an even rarer version of the same card pictured above, which has enough gold stamp foiling to almost be mistaken for a God Rare. This is actually an Alternate Art version of the SCR from this set, which is far and away the most valuable card that can be pulled from one of these boxes. This card is worth just under $200 in the secondary market, which makes it almost ten times more valuable than the standard version of the card.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!