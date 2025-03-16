Posted in: Games, Indie Games, RedDeer Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cozy Land

Cozy Land Announced For Nintendo Switch Release Next Week

Design a dsandbox town howeveer you see fit on the Nintendo Switch, as Cozy Land will be released next week for the console

Article Summary Cozy Land launches next week on Nintendo Switch by RedDeer Games.

Design your dream town with nine templates and 400+ decorations.

Fill your city with buildings, nature, and bouncy animals.

Play creatively to relax, suitable for players of all ages!

Indie game developer and publisher RedDeer Games has confirmed the release date for the latest game, Cozy Land, as it arrives on Nintendo Switch. The game basically encourages you to create your own little dream town however you see fit, with mechanics that allow you to do just about anything you wish instantly. Or undo it and start from scratch as you make this place your own. There are a lot of games that fall into this genre, but it looks like they really ant you to do whatever you want without too many rules or requirements, as it feels like you're building a large diorama. We have more details about it here, along with the teaser trailer above, as the game officially comes out on March 26, 2025.

Cozy Land

Have you ever tried to make your own city? In Cozy Land, doing so is a piece of cake! This sandbox game lets you choose from nine different base templates on which you can create a cafe corner, a theatre heaven, an incredible amusement park, and many more! The possibilities are vast, and all of them are at the player's fingertips! To pick and choose from, there will be over 400 of the most varied decorations, both natural, such as trees and shrubs and those in the city's most important houses and buildings. Each part of this charming new city will be specially selected by the players, be it a square in the center of the city or a slightly more secluded corner with cows and horses. Anything is possible in the town of Cozy Land!

Nine land templates to start your city on.

Over 400 decorations and buildings to place.

Adorable bouncy animals ready to populate your farm or building roofs.

Create a cute city or a little agricultural heaven!

Relaxing and creative gameplay for all ages.

