Posted in: Blumhouse Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Crisol: Theater of Idols

Crisol: Theater of Idols Confirms Mid-February Launch

Crisol: Theater of Idols has a launch date as the new horror adventure game will make its way to PC and consoles in mid-February

Article Summary Crisol: Theater of Idols launches mid-February on PC and consoles with a new horror-filled trailer reveal.

Play as Gabriel, a soldier in twisted Hispania, battling enemies using your own blood as ammunition.

Explore the cursed island of Tormentosa, unraveling dark secrets, cults, and sinister folklore.

Survival means balancing life and death, as every attack drains your blood in this unique horror adventure.

Developer Vermila Studios and publisher Blumhouse Games have confirmed the official launch date for their next adventure horror game, Crisol: Theater of Idols. In case you haven't checked the game out yet, you find yourself as a soldier in a twisted version of Spain, captured by religious dogmatism, using your own blood as ammunition against your enemies across the cursed island of Tormentosa. We have the latest trailer for you here showing off what the game is going to look like when you dive into this terrifying mess, as it will be released on PC and consoles on February 10, 2026.

Crisol: Theater of Idols

Crisol: Theater of Idols is a gripping first-person horror action-adventure set in the haunting world of Hispania, a nightmarish reimagining of Spain. Playing as Gabriel, a soldier who can use his own blood as a deadly weapon, you embark on a journey to fulfill a divine mission from the Sun God. Explore the cursed island of Tormentosa, uncover dark secrets, and battle horrifying enemies. Will you survive?

Explore the Cursed Island of Tormentosa: Uncover the chilling history and twisted folklore of Tormentosa, a beautiful but malevolent island. Traverse eerie landscapes, crumbling grand ruins, and labyrinthine streets as you peel back the layers of cults and blood sacrifice.

Uncover the chilling history and twisted folklore of Tormentosa, a beautiful but malevolent island. Traverse eerie landscapes, crumbling grand ruins, and labyrinthine streets as you peel back the layers of cults and blood sacrifice. Blood is Your Weapon—and Your Curse: Blood is both your lifeline and your ammunition. Wield this new-found power against terrifying enemies and solve intricate puzzles, but beware: every shot drains your life. Choose wisely—survival hinges on your ability to balance life and death.

Blood is both your lifeline and your ammunition. Wield this new-found power against terrifying enemies and solve intricate puzzles, but beware: every shot drains your life. Choose wisely—survival hinges on your ability to balance life and death. A Story Rooted in Horror and History: Hispania's disturbing fusion of historical events, folklore, and religious undertones creates a uniquely horrifying world. Face off against staggering statues brought to life and unravel a dark narrative that blurs the line between reality and nightmare.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!