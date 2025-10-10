Posted in: Blumhouse Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: ,

Crisol: Theater of Idols Has Been Given a Free Steam Demo

You can play a free demo of the game Crisol: Theater of Idols right now, as Blumhouse Games released it ahead of Steam Next Fest

Article Summary

  • Try Crisol: Theater of Idols now with a free Steam demo released ahead of Steam Next Fest 2025.
  • Immerse yourself in a horror adventure set in a nightmarish version of Spain's cursed Tormentosa island.
  • Use your own blood as both a weapon and lifeline, balancing combat and survival in chilling encounters.
  • Unravel a dark narrative blending historical events, twisted folklore, and religious horror.

Developer Vermila Studios and publisher Blumhouse Games have released a new free demo for Crisol: Theater of Idols ahead of Steam Next Fest this month. Having been given an expanded trailer back at the Fall 2025 edition of the Six One Indie Showcase, this is a first-person horror action title set in a twisted version of Spain, where you have to use blood as both a source of life and as a powerful weapon. The demo will give you a small portion of the game to try out as they prepare for the game's eventual release, still being planned for "soon."

Credit: Blumhouse Games

Crisol: Theater of Idols

Crisol: Theater of Idols is a gripping first-person horror/action adventure set in the haunting world of Hispania, a nightmarish reimagining of Spain. Playing as Gabriel, a soldier who can use his own blood as a deadly weapon, you embark on a journey to fulfill a divine mission from the Sun God. Explore the cursed island of Tormentosa, uncover dark secrets, and battle horrifying enemies. Will you survive?

  • Explore the Cursed Island of Tormentosa: Uncover the chilling history and twisted folklore of Tormentosa, a beautiful but malevolent island. Traverse eerie landscapes, crumbling grand ruins, and labyrinthine streets as you peel back the layers of cults and blood sacrifice.
  • Blood is Your Weapon—and Your Curse: Blood is both your lifeline and your ammunition. Wield this new-found power against terrifying enemies and solve intricate puzzles, but beware: every shot drains your life. Choose wisely—survival hinges on your ability to balance life and death.
  • A Story Rooted in Horror and History: Hispania's disturbing fusion of historical events, folklore, and religious undertones creates a uniquely horrifying world. Face off against staggering statues brought to life and unravel a dark narrative that blurs the line between reality and nightmare.

