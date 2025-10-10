Posted in: Blumhouse Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Crisol: Theater of Idols, Vermila Studios

Crisol: Theater of Idols Has Been Given a Free Steam Demo

You can play a free demo of the game Crisol: Theater of Idols right now, as Blumhouse Games released it ahead of Steam Next Fest

Article Summary Try Crisol: Theater of Idols now with a free Steam demo released ahead of Steam Next Fest 2025.

Immerse yourself in a horror adventure set in a nightmarish version of Spain's cursed Tormentosa island.

Use your own blood as both a weapon and lifeline, balancing combat and survival in chilling encounters.

Unravel a dark narrative blending historical events, twisted folklore, and religious horror.

Developer Vermila Studios and publisher Blumhouse Games have released a new free demo for Crisol: Theater of Idols ahead of Steam Next Fest this month. Having been given an expanded trailer back at the Fall 2025 edition of the Six One Indie Showcase, this is a first-person horror action title set in a twisted version of Spain, where you have to use blood as both a source of life and as a powerful weapon. The demo will give you a small portion of the game to try out as they prepare for the game's eventual release, still being planned for "soon."

Crisol: Theater of Idols

Crisol: Theater of Idols is a gripping first-person horror/action adventure set in the haunting world of Hispania, a nightmarish reimagining of Spain. Playing as Gabriel, a soldier who can use his own blood as a deadly weapon, you embark on a journey to fulfill a divine mission from the Sun God. Explore the cursed island of Tormentosa, uncover dark secrets, and battle horrifying enemies. Will you survive?

Explore the Cursed Island of Tormentosa: Uncover the chilling history and twisted folklore of Tormentosa, a beautiful but malevolent island. Traverse eerie landscapes, crumbling grand ruins, and labyrinthine streets as you peel back the layers of cults and blood sacrifice.

Uncover the chilling history and twisted folklore of Tormentosa, a beautiful but malevolent island. Traverse eerie landscapes, crumbling grand ruins, and labyrinthine streets as you peel back the layers of cults and blood sacrifice. Blood is Your Weapon—and Your Curse: Blood is both your lifeline and your ammunition. Wield this new-found power against terrifying enemies and solve intricate puzzles, but beware: every shot drains your life. Choose wisely—survival hinges on your ability to balance life and death.

Blood is both your lifeline and your ammunition. Wield this new-found power against terrifying enemies and solve intricate puzzles, but beware: every shot drains your life. Choose wisely—survival hinges on your ability to balance life and death. A Story Rooted in Horror and History: Hispania's disturbing fusion of historical events, folklore, and religious undertones creates a uniquely horrifying world. Face off against staggering statues brought to life and unravel a dark narrative that blurs the line between reality and nightmare.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!