Critical Role Announces Candela Obscura Live Next Month

Critical Role has another special live show on the way, as they will hold their first Candela Obscura show in Los Angeles this May.

Tickets on sale for the live show happening Saturday, May 25th.

Live show streamed on Twitch/YouTube on May 30, VOD on June 3.

Spenser Starke GMs with Mercer, Bailey, Ray, and guest Khary Payton.

Critical Role has revealed their next official live show, and this one will be a special occasion, as it will be the first official Candela Obscura live game session. Up until now, the show has been pre-recorded weeks, even months in advance before it airs on the last Thursday of the month. Now fans will get their own one-off performance live in Los Angeles at the United Theater on Broadway, as a live audience will be able to see the show on Saturday, May 25. The show will be edited up for Twitch and YouTube viewers, going live on May 30, and then a VOD post on June 3. We have more details below, as tickets are on sale via their website.

Candela Obscura Live

This one-night-only performance will feature Candela Obscura game designer Spenser Starke leading the session as Game Master, with Critical Role founders Matthew Mercer (The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingon, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth), Laura Bailey (The Last of Us, Spider-Man 2), and Marisha Ray (The Last of Us: Part II, Fallout 76), accompanied by guest star Khary Payton (The Walking Dead, Teen Titans Go!), taking on the roles of our valiant investigators. Taliesin Jaffe (Helsing, The Legend of Vox Machina) will serve as the evening's Master of Ceremonies.

Set in a fictional world known as the Fairelands, Candela Obscura is an original anthology horror series that follows an esoteric order of investigators, ranging from professors to criminals to mediums, who join the secret order of "Candela Obscura" and work together to confront mysterious, chaotic, and supernatural forces. The general public is unaware of the otherworldly truths of these paranormal phenomena, and the organization known as Candela Obscura works to maintain that secrecy and keep the world safe. Leveraging gaming as a story mechanic, these esoteric protectors use guile and teamwork to root out ancient horrors before they spread throughout the Fairelands.

