Posted in: Bloober Team, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cronos: The New Dawn

Cronos: The New Dawn Releases New Combat Dev Diary

Check out the latest video for the upcoming title Cronos: The New Dawn, as the team delves deeper into the game's combat system

Article Summary Bloober Team releases new Cronos: The New Dawn combat dev diary showcasing enemies and tactical gameplay

Video explores Escalating Threats, enemy roles, and strategic positioning in the upcoming title

Game combines Eastern European brutalism with retro-futurist technology in grim post-apocalyptic setting

Players control Traveler scavenging wastelands and using time rifts to access 1980s Poland

Developer and publisher Bloober Team released a new video today for Cronos: The New Dawn, this time exploring the game's combat system. This deep dive video explores some of the enemies you'll enmcounter in the game, as well as the different ways you'll go about handling them. They also go into things such as Escalating Threats and how they play a role in combat, enemy roles and what you'll encounter as you move through the world, and how to control areas through your weapon of choice and where you position yourself. Enjoy the video above as we're still waiting on a release date.

Cronos: The New Dawn

Set in a grim world where Eastern European brutalism meets retro-futurist technology, Cronos: The New Dawn lets you experience a gripping story that straddles the line between past and future. In the past, you will witness a world in the throes of The Change, a cataclysmic event that forever altered humanity. Meanwhile, in the ravaged wastelands of the future, every moment is a fight for survival against dangerous abominations that will test both your reflexes and your tactical thinking. You are a Traveler working for the enigmatic Collective, tasked with scouring the wastelands of the future in search of time rifts that will transport you to 1980s-era Poland.

In a desolate world filled with ever-present danger, your survival hinges on your ability to strategize and plan ahead. The enemies you'll encounter are nightmarish creatures, born from the remnants of humanity – defeating them will require you to make full use of your arsenal. You can manipulate temporal Anomalies to clear a path through the desolate environment, and will have to scavenge for resources to replenish your limited ammo and supplies. Good preparation is key. Once in battle, split-second decisions can mean the difference between life and death.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!