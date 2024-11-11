Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Crusader Kings III, Dragon’s Lake

Crusader Kings III: Tours & Tournaments Expansion Arrives Next Week

The new Tours & Tournaments expansion for Crusader Kings III will arrive next week for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players

Article Summary Explore new realms with pilgrimages, tours, and events in Crusader Kings III's Tours & Tournaments expansion.

Host Grand Tournaments to boost your military or social standing and forge new alliances with dowries and feasts.

Navigate strategic travel routes; choose safe paths or riskier shortcuts to gain advantages on your noble journeys.

Elevate your knights with special titles and new armor designs; witness the evolution of Western medieval fashion.

Paradox Interactive has confirmed a release date for a new expansion coming to Crusader Kings III on consoles, as Tours & Tournaments will arrive next week. The company worked with developer Dragon's Lake to create this console-specific expansion that will give PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players a wealth of new content to dive into, including Grand Tournaments, tours, weddings, a new travel system, new armor, and more. We have the details and the trailer here, as the content will be out on November 18, 2024.

Crusader Kings III: Tours & Tournaments

Tours & Tournaments lets your characters roam the world on pilgrimages, tours of the realm, or simply trips to other, grander events, like tournaments hosted by nearby rulers or grand weddings to celebrate the union of great dynasties. Use these great events to make new alliances, burnish your fame or engage in a little skullduggery while all your enemies are in one place.

Grand Tournaments: Host a grand demonstration of feats of arms, attracting nearby nobles and wandering knights. Choose the events, set the destination and use the tournament to improve your social standing or military prowess.

Host a grand demonstration of feats of arms, attracting nearby nobles and wandering knights. Choose the events, set the destination and use the tournament to improve your social standing or military prowess. Grand Tours : Take a trip through your realm to take stock of your vassals, gifting them with your benevolence or extorting them for higher taxes.

: Take a trip through your realm to take stock of your vassals, gifting them with your benevolence or extorting them for higher taxes. Grand Weddings : Save your gold for an elaborate ceremony that centers the real meaning of marriage – politics. Honor your in-laws, cater to your vassals and demonstrate your power.

: Save your gold for an elaborate ceremony that centers the real meaning of marriage – politics. Honor your in-laws, cater to your vassals and demonstrate your power. Travel System : Plan your route to these great activities, choosing safety through civilized lands or risking everything for a more direct route through dark forests or dangerous mountains. Ease your way with a large entourage that marks your importance or travel light so you can get down to business.

: Plan your route to these great activities, choosing safety through civilized lands or risking everything for a more direct route through dark forests or dangerous mountains. Ease your way with a large entourage that marks your importance or travel light so you can get down to business. Knightly Accolades : Honor your best knights with special titles and accolades that will give bonuses to them and the armies they lead.

: Honor your best knights with special titles and accolades that will give bonuses to them and the armies they lead. New Armor Designs : New historical armor designs from across the centuries, integrated with the new Tournament and Accolade systems.

: New historical armor designs from across the centuries, integrated with the new Tournament and Accolade systems. New Western Clothing: New art for clothing designs will show how fashions changed and evolved in Western Europe from the time of the Carolingnians to the closing of the medieval era.

