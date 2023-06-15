Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Crusader Kings III, paradox Interactive

Crusader Kings III: Wards & Wardens Receives Its Release Date

Paradox Interactive have finally stamped a release date on Crusader Kings III: Wards & Wardens, as you'll be able to play it this August.

Paradox Interactive finally has a release date for Crusader Kings III: Wards & Wardens, as you'll be seeing the new content later this August. The new content will basically force you to juggle two major roles at once as you will have to manage your kingdom as a mighty ruler while also shouldering the burden of parenting and trying to raise the next generation who will take over when you pass away. Royal parenthood has been added to the mix along with childhood events for child-rearing, education, personality building, regency, university visits, and more that will take you through everything from their birth until adulthood. You also will be getting the Wet-Nurse court position and four more music tracks included. You can read more about it below as it will be released on August 22nd.

"In a dynastic system, it is very important to leave the throne in the right hands. In most cases, you can't choose your children, so it is crucial that you instruct them in the lessons of life and leadership while they are still willing to listen. In Crusader Kings III: Wards & Wardens, the rough road of royal childhood is yours to experience. Wards & Wardens is a new event pack for Crusader Kings III, chosen by the Crusader Kings community in a vote last winter. This event pack focuses on the perils and potentials of being a child ruler, educating the children at court and furthering your learning in adulthood. This event pack is scheduled for release on August 22nd, 2023, and is included as a part of Crusader Kings III's Chapter II content pass. Wards & Wardens includes…"

Childhood Education Events

Visiting Universities for adult characters

More Childhood Personality Events

Hostage Events for foreign children placed at your court

Child-rearing events with courtiers, including a new court position, the Wet-Nurse.

Child Regency Events for the training or usurping of rulers who have not reached adulthood.

Four New Music Tracks

