Crysis Remastered Trilogy Receives An October Release Date

Crytek revealed this week that they now have an official release date for the Crysis Remastered Trilogy on both Xbox and PlayStation. All three games have been fully upgraded for next-gen consoles as this package brings you all of the action in 4K, which you'll be able to experience when it comes out on October 16th, 2021. We have more info on it and a quote from the studioo below, along with two videos for you showing what the game will look like on both consoles.

Crysis Remastered Trilogy will receive a physical release for Xbox and PlayStation platforms on October 15. Nintendo Switch will feature separate retail releases for the remasters of each individual title in the trilogy, offering players an exclusive bonus art card. In addition, twenty art cards randomly inserted into day one orders for each format will be numbered and autographed by members of the development team. Crysis Remastered Trilogy is optimized and enhanced for next-generation consoles, letting each game play smoother than ever before. The original games played at an average of 720p resolution and up to 30 FPS. On Xbox Series X and PS5, the Crysis remasters play between 1080p and 4K at up to 60 FPS, achieved with dynamic resolution for excellent performance on today's hardware. In addition to substantial performance gains, Crysis Remastered Trilogy features improved lighting and visually enhanced characters, weapons, and environments, plus high-definition textures for crystal clear images.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Crysis Remastered Trilogy – Official Xbox 360 vs. Xbox Series X Comparison Trailer (https://youtu.be/IumuvVoqxAY)

"We're delighted to bring fans of the Crysis franchise the Crysis Remastered Trilogy, our new all-in-one bundle which will accompany the separate release of the remasters of Crysis 2 and Crysis 3," said Steffen Halbig, Project Lead. "Players can look forward to reliving the adventure with stunning graphics, smooth frame rates, and high-quality textures on whichever platform they choose, with lightning-fast 60 FPS gameplay available on PC and next-gen consoles, alongside a host of other graphical optimizations. We'd encourage all players to check out the comparison trailers to see the differences themselves."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Crysis Remastered Trilogy – Official PlayStation 3 vs. PlayStation 5 Comparison Trailer (https://youtu.be/_NEwP29H-z4)