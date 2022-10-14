Cuphead Collector's Edition Announced By Iam8bit

Studio MDHR has partnered up with iam8bit to release a brand new Collector's Edition for Cuphead with all the bells and whistles you could ask for. This is basically an all-in-one collection that will include a number of additional items, including your very own marionette of the main character, a music box, a map of the island, and more. Not to mention the complete game for whatever console you choose that will come with the latest DLC already installed in the game. We have more details from iam8bit below along with a trailer highlighting everything inside the box, as it is currently available for pre-order for $200.

"The standard retail physical version of Cuphead will include The Delicious Last Course DLC expansion, six collectible Cuphead funnies cards, a Cuphead Club membership card and beautiful interior art in the case. Studio MDHR and iam8bit have collaborated to create the ultimate Collector's Edition for any Cuphead fan. This includes all of the aforementioned items in addition to the following premium collectibles: a vintage handcrafted Cuphead marionette puppet, a mechanical hand-crank music box, a unique and classy o-sleeve, and a map showcasing the world of Inkwell Isles from Cuphead – all within a premium box showcasing the Asbestos Safety Curtain that can be transformed to display the Cuphead marionette."

"Fans can also pre-order a new double 2xLP vinyl today, featuring old-timey tunes from The Delicious Last Course DLC expansion by composer Kristofer Maddigan. The vinyl includes a special foldout poster with art by Shawn Dickinson, as well as three recipe cards containing MDHR family recipes. That's not all, though, as fans who missed out on the original Cuphead vinyl release can expect a reprint going live soon on iam8bit."

"It has been five years since players first explored Inkwell Isles with Cuphead and Mugman. Since its release in 2017, Cuphead has become an indie phenomenon with a myriad of products and a more recently released animated Netflix series. Studio MDHR, iam8bit, and Skybound Games are excited to continue to build on the legacy of Cuphead with some special for fans across the world to own through the retail physical edition and Collector's Edition."