Cupid Parasite: Sweet & Spicy Darling Reveals New Fan Disc Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Cupid Parasite: Sweet & Spicy Darling as Idea Factory shows off the different versions you can get.

Article Summary New trailer for 'Cupid Parasite: Sweet & Spicy Darling' unveils characters.

Idea Factory announces special editions with bonus content.

Continuation of Cupid's story as a marriage agency advisor.

Experience a romantic, comedic journey in Los York, launching May 23.

Idea Factory dropped a brand new trailer for Cupid Parasite: Sweet & Spicy Darling, as we get a better look at many of the characters in the game. The trailer is about three and a half minutes long, and it cycles through a number of characters from the game, including returning names from the series, as you jump into yet another dating simulator centered around chocolates and sweets and ambiguously stylish men. The team also revealed several special editions you can get and a ton of extras depending on what you choose to buy. Enjoy all of this as the game arrives for Nintendo Switch on May 23.

Cupid Parasite: Sweet & Spicy Darling

While working for a major marriage agency named Cupid Corporation, Cupid, the goddess of love herself, strived to become the top bridal advisor. She was assigned five hopeless clients known as the Parasite 5! Even after guiding them through mock dates, matchmaking seminars, and the reality show "Parasite House," all five abruptly canceled their memberships! Yet their departures brought all their personal challenges to the surface. As she confronted these issues with them, they overcame many unexpected obstacles… And she fell in love with "him."

This is the continued love story of the goddess of love, Cupid, experiencing love firsthand. It's the tale of when she becomes a goddess "only" for him. Marriage wasn't the end goal, but the start of a new chapter. Whether they began dating or got married, the only thing awaiting them is a series of unexpected challenges! A mysterious new creature has appeared in Los York! Could it be a divine message or evidence of an unknown civilization? A love story so sweet, it'll make your heart melt! The whirlwind of feelings taking the world by storm is far from over! An endearing, joyful, and chaotic tale that's richer and more exhilarating than ever! This romance featuring a former goddess is so sweet and spicy, it'll make your teeth ache and set your soul ablaze! And in Merenice Levin's route, her days as Cupid are far from over! A romantic and comedic story in the world of matchmaking is set to unfold!

