Mega Tyranitar Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Hidden Gems

Our Mega Tyranitar Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players will help prepare your Fighting-type counters to take on this newly released Mega.

The annual, highly anticipated event Adventure Week is coming later this week to Pokémon GO. This Fossil-themed event brings a new Raid Rotation to the game featuring Mega Tyranitar making its debut in Mega Raids and Regidrago coming to Tier Five Raids for the first time since its initial debut in limited, in-person-only Elite Raids. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Tyranitar so you can earn Mega Energy for your own Tyranitar. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Tyranitar Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Tyranitar counters as such:

Terrankion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Mega Blaziken: Counter, Focus Blast

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Shadow Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere

Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Mega Lopunny: Double Kick, Focus Blast

Mega Alakazam: Counter, Focus Blast

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Tyranitar with efficiency.

Cobalion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Virizion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Breloom: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Galarian Zapdos: Counter, Close Combat

Blaziken: Counter, Focus Blast

Passimian: Counter, Superpower

Buzzwole: Counter, Superpower

Sirfetch'd: Counter, Close Combat

Toxicroak: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Bewear: Low Kick, Superpower

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Tyranitar can be defeated by two Trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more Trainers.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Because Tyranitar is an evolved form, it would be smart to attempt with Silver Pinap Berries in order to increase the number of Larvitar Candy you bring in if your catch is successful.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60. Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

