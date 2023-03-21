PUBG: Battlegrounds Drops New Neon Map With 2023 Roadmap Updates Check out the latest updates to be added to PUBG: Battlegrounds as Krafton Inc. has updated the 2023 content roadmap.

Krafton Inc. released a new update for PUBG: Battlegrounds that includes a few fun additions, along with an update to their 2023 content roadmap. First off, players now have Normal Mode, which is essentially a place to have fun matches that don't revolve around rank. There's also a new map going by the name Neon which adds some color to the mix as you fight across multiple areas glowing in the fight. We have more about this update below, as you can get the details for the roadmap on their website.

Normal Mode is meant to be 's fun zone, a place where our Survivors can go to get away from the focused tactical intensity of Ranked matches. To support our vision of Normal offering a faster-paced take on , we'll be looking at item, vehicle, and Blue Zone spawn rates. We'll also implement a new revive system that stands apart from Comeback BR, and we'll deliver a top-to-bottom gear overhaul that will touch every corner of the : BATTLEGROUNDS experience. Ranking Up Ranked Mode: Survivors who crave stiffer competition haven't been forgotten. Ranked rewards being boosted, we have decided to close the gap between Ranked and Esports, meaning the modes will soon have identical settings. This also means that future Ranked mode updates will be applied to official PUBG Esports tournaments as well. Fans can finally experience the same gameplay as their favorite pros.

A new map, codenamed "Neon," is coming at the end of this year. If that codename summons up visions of concrete-and-glass urban jungles, you're on the right track. Neon will feature multiple areas, including a modern city full of gleaming skyscrapers and all of its surrounding rural areas. Neon will also feature a range of transportation options via land, water, and air, as well as a new type of gameplay that we're not quite ready to share more on just yet. Our world changes extend beyond Neon, as well: Erangel and Miramar, 's oldest maps, will get a visual makeover that includes large-scale improvements and new locations. Improving Life on the Outside: An upcoming Arcade revamp will introduce new ways to play (drawing from existing LABS modes in some cases), and the addition of a rewards system will create even more reasons to check them out. We're also planning a mid-year debut for our long-awaited Clan system, and we'll be rolling out a pair of Survivor Pass updates that aim to ease the difficulty of earning rewards. A complementary update to progressive weapon skins will make the pursuit of those rewards even more tantalizing, with level-based visual effects, greater color variety, re-releases of some old favorites, and exciting brand collaborations. Lastly, we'll be stepping up our anti-cheat efforts with help from machine learning technology that knows how to look for red flags like illegal software use and abusive behavior.