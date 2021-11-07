Cyjin: The Cyborg Ninja is Set For Release On November 10th

Independent developer and publisher Aiya Games announced they will be releasing Cyjin: The Cyborg Ninja on PC via Steam on November 10th. This is one we've had our eye on this year as it looks to be a crazy precision platformer game that's completely mouse-based, as you'll be in full control of this cyborg ninja trying to pull off crazy moves all over the place. Just looking at the trailer of the game in action, which you can see down at the bottom, it's going to be one of those titles that put your personal skills to the test. Enjoy checking it out as we wait for the game to drop this Wednesday.

Imagine combining challenging precision platforming, pick-up-and-play gameplay, fast-paced action, a neon cyberpunk setting, and a ninja robot – all into one game. Put away your keyboard and controller … It's time to test your platforming skills with the mouse! After suffering defeat at the hands of his arch-nemesis, the Shōgun, Cyjin is left to rust in a robot graveyard. Awakening beneath a mountain of scraps, Cyjin returns to the land of the living with a single goal: to seek revenge against his foes and make them pay. It's not just lasers obstructing a path or the deadly spikes … there's even a deadly army of hostile yōkai-inspired robots. Can you find a way out? Get your mouse ready to help Cyjin defeat the fearsome Shōgun! Unique Mouse-based Twitch Control: Use your lightning fast mouse movements to overcome obstacles and guide Cyjin.

Accelerated Dashing Action: Featuring fast-paced action, crush your enemies with quick acceleration.

Swift & Precise Platforming: Aim with your mouse to choose a path, carefully navigating hazards and obstacles to stay alive.

Exciting Bosses: Intense boss fights that will challenge your skills!

2D Cyberpunk Setting: A world that blends Eastern themes with a cyberpunk vibe – from the deep wasteland of the Junkyard to the traditional futurism of the Urbanscape.

Challenging Puzzles: Puzzles require quick thinking and inhuman reflexes. Better start stretching those fingers!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cyjin: The Cyborg Ninja – Full Trailer (https://youtu.be/QFkLstc1bXc)