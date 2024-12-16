Posted in: Capcom, Games, Monster Hunter, Video Games | Tagged: daisy ridley, Monster Hunter Wilds

Daisy Ridley Stars in New Monster Hunter Wilds Promo Video

Check out the new promo video for Monster Hunter Wilds from Capcom today, as Daisy Ridley provides a narraited guide to the series

Explore Monster Hunter Wilds' Forbidden Lands, with fully voiced adventures and dynamic biomes.

Encounter unique wildlife in Windward Plains, like Dalthydon and the formidable amphibian Chatacabra.

Utilize new Seikrets mounts for seamless exploration and combat, enhancing the beloved gameplay.

Capcom dropped a new promo video this morning for all things Monster Hunter, especially for Monster Hunter Wilds, with Daisy Ridley at the helm. The 10 minute video has Ridley narrating the story of the series, describing the settings, monsters, and more in an epic fashion, essentially going over the many games from the past while also promoting the new one on the way. You can enjoy that video here as the latest game in the series will be released on February 28, 2025.

Monster Hunter Wilds

In Monster Hunter Wilds, players join the ranks of a special Research Commission team investigating the Forbidden Lands. Fully voiced for the first time in the Monster Hunter™ series, the hunter ventures into the unknown with their companions, including Guild-appointed handler Alma, their Palico partner, and a mysterious child. Monster Hunter Wilds features multi-dimensional biomes that can transform in unexpected ways. The first locale to be unveiled is the Windward Plains, a vast region encompassing harsh deserts, twisted rock formations, and swaying grasslands abound with life.

These immersive ecosystems are populated with wildlife acclimated to their surroundings, including smaller monsters like Dalthydon, an herbivorous wyvern that migrates seasonally, and Ceratonoth, who rely on males to shield the herd from raging storms with well-developed dorsal horns that serve as lightning rods. Of course, large monsters also roam the Windward Plains, including Doshaguma. While massive and territorial, these fanged beasts are curiously sometimes sighted stalking the plains in aggressive packs. Meanwhile, the formidable amphibian Chatacabra uses its surroundings and adhesive saliva to become an even stronger adversary by armoring its body with natural materials like ore.

To help hunters meet the challenges that await in Monster Hunter Wilds, the beloved gameplay of the series has evolved with an arsenal of new features. Players will experience a seamless flow from story sequences to gameplay without interruption. To traverse this world's sprawling environments, the game introduces Seikrets, a new type of mount. These nimble creatures can guide their riders to destinations and allow hunters to perform actions on the go, such as sharpening weapons, gathering materials, and wielding the slinger. Hunters can also swap to a secondary weapon with their Seikret, empowering hunting parties to adapt to the changing conditions out in the field without returning to base.

