Delta Force Drops New Season With Mobile Launch

Delta Force Mobile has officially launched today for Android and iOS, as well as a new season for PC players to dive into

Article Summary Delta Force Mobile launches on Android and iOS with 24v24 warfare.

New season, Eclipse Vigil, offers dark themes and enhancements.

Meet Operator Nox, mastering strategy and subterfuge in combat.

Enjoy new weapons, gadgets, and a global leaderboard feature.

Team Jade and TiMi Studio Group have officially launched Delta Force Mobile today, as well as a new season on PC for players to dive into. First off, the mobile edition plays much like the mainline game, with some exceptions and obvious controls. Meanwhile, the new season, called Eclipse Vigil, brings with it a new pack of content, gameplay enhancements, and a darker feeling to the overall game as you'll experience a much more intense sensation when you hit the battlefield. We have more details about both for you below as each of them are now live.

Delta Force Mobile

Delta Force Mobile, which launches on April 21, redefines mobile FPS with a 24v24 warfare experience, complete with land, sea, and air vehicle piloting. The mobile title features a next-gen extraction shooter mode, immersive environments and accessible quest design. Both modes are elevated by industry-leading graphics optimizations, all wrapped in seamless cross-progression with PC. Mobile players can also expect a lineup of launch events designed to kickstart their careers on the battlefield and immerse them in the full Delta Force experience from day one.

Season Eclipse Vigil

Delta Force: Season Eclipse Vigil brings a new Operator, Elio de Montbel, codenamed Operator Nox, a silent, lethal force who specializes in control and debuff tactics. Nox is precision-made for players who like to dominate the battlefield through strategy and subterfuge. Operation Blackout (PC-only) introduces Night Combat to both Operations and Warfare modes. Here, the cover of darkness becomes a double-edged sword- deadly for the unprepared but a tactical advantage for players who master it. The season also delivers a suite of gameplay enhancements, including:

New weapons, gadgets and cars

Long-requested features, including Kill Cam

Vastly improved sound design and immersive audio layering

A Global Leaderboard to see where players stack up against worldwide competition

