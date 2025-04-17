Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: red barrels, The Outlast Trials

The Outlast Trials Reveal Season Three Details & Date

The Outlast Trials have revealed more details of what players can expect for Season Three, as Project Relapse launches next week

Indie game developer and publisher Red Barrels has revealed what they have in store for Season Three of The Outlast Trials. The season will add a new killer as players will encounter The Jaeger, a lethal enforcer designed by Dr. Easterman to punish people who disobey. He's slow, but hyper-focused, being guided remotely and refusing to stop until their target is eliminated. You'll also see a new creative toolset with Trial Maker that will let you build your own Trials using customized Variators. Plus a new story trial in the new Suburbs trial environment. We have more info and the trailer here as the season arrives on April 22.

The Outlast Trials – Season Three: Project Relapse

Amelia's escape plan has been foiled, with the freedom fighter herself captured and displayed as a harrowing reminder of the cost of disloyalty. In response, Murkoff has ended Project Rebirth and implemented a new initiative in its place: a chance to begin again, to grow together, the way patients and their therapists should. Enter the Relapse Initiative, only accessible to Reagents who have achieved a maximum therapy level of 99. In exchange for reverting their therapy level back to 1, these reagents will receive a permanent upgrade of their choosing alongside a host of other benefits and rewards.

To further bind his patients to their treatment, Murkoff has devised The Trial Maker — a means for Reagents to craft their own Trials to administer to their peers. The Trial Maker empowers each Reagent to devise their own unique combination of Trials, MK-Challenges and Variators, creating a gauntlet that tests their own ingenuity as well as the survival skills of their fellow patients. The Season Three update will arrive Tuesday, April 22, commencing the Relapse Initiative. As of the 10am ET on that date, access to the Rebirth hallway will be closed off for an indefinite period of time. To serve as a grim reminder of the escape incident, Amelia is now displayed in the Sleep Room and the Reborn counter itself has been concealed.

